The Tab
queen's university belfast and a durham university student two russell group universities that are cutting lots of jobs

The Russell Group universities resorting to cutting the most jobs to save money

These numbers are so jarring

Claudia Cox | News

Pretty much every week, another UK uni announces more budget cuts. So many unis across the UK are struggling for money right now. Even the nation’s fanciest Russell Group universities are resorting to cutting huge numbers of jobs.

Many Russell Group unis have built up large financial deficits because running costs have increased far more than tuition fees. Plus, there are fewer international students at these unis than back in the day before Brexit and the pandemic. International students are charged way higher fees than home students.

The Russell Group university that has proposed the most job cuts is the University of Edinburgh – and by a long way. 350 staff recently left through a voluntary redundancy scheme. Seven staff will lose their jobs once the Institute for Academic Development closes. The University and College Union (UCU) estimate about 1,800 academic and support staff could lose their jobs as a result of all the uni’s proposed budgets cuts and restructuring plans. Yikes. The vice-chancellor of Edinburgh Uni, Sir Peter Mathieson, told The Edinburgh Tab: “Taking decisive action now is the responsible approach to prevent far greater challenges in the future.”

The University of Sheffield also plans to make £5 million of further cuts, and has put staff at risk of redundancy. We don’t know exactly how many job losses this would entail. That’s why Sheffield Uni doesn’t feature on the list below. Staff are striking over the cuts throughout November and December.

Unis are cutting the jobs of both academic staff (such as your lecturers) and support staff (such as librarians and maintenance workers) Remember, plans for job cuts can take many forms. Unis usually start off by not replacing staff who leave, then opening a voluntary redundancy scheme, then considering compulsory redundancies.

So, here’s a list of the Russell Group universities that have proposed the most job cuts since September 2024, according to the actual unis and to the University and College Union (UCU):

10. University of Glasgow – 98 jobs

9. Queen Mary University of London – 126 jobs

8. Durham University – 200 jobs

a lecture at cardiff university one of the russell group universities that are cutting lots of jobs

Will it be even more stressful to nab a good seat in lectures if there are even fewer teaching staff?

7. Cardiff University – 220 jobs

=5. University of Exeter – 270 jobs

=5. Queen’s University Belfast – 270 jobs

queen's university belfast russell group universities job cuts

Er, at least Queen’s Uni Belfast is still stunning?

4.. Newcastle University – 300 jobs

3. University of Nottingham – 356 jobs

2. University of York – 434 jobs

1. University of Edinburgh – 1,800 jobs

For more like this, follow The Tab on Instagram.

More on: Industrial Action Russell Group University
Claudia Cox | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

uk uni courses least popular nursing students and modern language students

30 uni courses that are way, way less popular in the UK now than five years ago

sir peter mathieson vice-chancellor of university of edinburgh house

Yup, Edinburgh University’s vice-chancellor lives rent-free in a mansion despite £420k pay

university of nottingham a russell group uni and a uk uni student looking stressed and anxious

The Russell Group unis where students are the most stressed and anxious right now, revealed

Latest
the tab jobs

The Tab is hiring an Assistant Editor to join our HQ – here’s how to apply

Lucy McLaughlin

We’re looking for an ambitious grad for our two-year programme – applications open now

queen's university belfast and a durham university student two russell group universities that are cutting lots of jobs

The Russell Group universities resorting to cutting the most jobs to save money

Claudia Cox

These numbers are so jarring

Claims of China pressure on Sheffield Hallam research referred to counter-terrorism police

Niamh Brownhill

The university halted a Chinese human rights study

It’s the final stretch: These Celebrity Traitors predictions for the last episode are airtight

Grace Ellen

How Alan’s made it this far is a miracle…

From Pearl to Purge: Here’s what scary movie you are based on your Exeter degree

Mia Evans

Because we’re not ready to say goodbye to the spooky season just yet

Huge leaks and new partners: All the massive MAFS UK 2025 spoilers we’ve already had

Hayley Soen

The gossip has been coming in HOT

Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk addresses JD Vance relationship as body language experts unpack ‘intimate’ viral hug

Kieran Galpin

‘I do see some similarities of my husband in JD’

Every brutal dig MAFS UK’s Steven and Nelly have made at each other on social media

Ellissa Bain

There have been a lot

Five actually compelling theories about how the Celebrity Traitors finale will play out

Hebe Hancock

It’s nearly over!

Jordan just introduced her, so here’s what we know about Luca’s mum Sky after Love Is Blind

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s been super private so far

the tab jobs

The Tab is hiring an Assistant Editor to join our HQ – here’s how to apply

Lucy McLaughlin

We’re looking for an ambitious grad for our two-year programme – applications open now

queen's university belfast and a durham university student two russell group universities that are cutting lots of jobs

The Russell Group universities resorting to cutting the most jobs to save money

Claudia Cox

These numbers are so jarring

Claims of China pressure on Sheffield Hallam research referred to counter-terrorism police

Niamh Brownhill

The university halted a Chinese human rights study

It’s the final stretch: These Celebrity Traitors predictions for the last episode are airtight

Grace Ellen

How Alan’s made it this far is a miracle…

From Pearl to Purge: Here’s what scary movie you are based on your Exeter degree

Mia Evans

Because we’re not ready to say goodbye to the spooky season just yet

Huge leaks and new partners: All the massive MAFS UK 2025 spoilers we’ve already had

Hayley Soen

The gossip has been coming in HOT

Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk addresses JD Vance relationship as body language experts unpack ‘intimate’ viral hug

Kieran Galpin

‘I do see some similarities of my husband in JD’

Every brutal dig MAFS UK’s Steven and Nelly have made at each other on social media

Ellissa Bain

There have been a lot

Five actually compelling theories about how the Celebrity Traitors finale will play out

Hebe Hancock

It’s nearly over!

Jordan just introduced her, so here’s what we know about Luca’s mum Sky after Love Is Blind

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s been super private so far