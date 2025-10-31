Excl: Edinburgh University begins compulsory layoffs with department set to be axed

Seven staff in the Instute for Academic Development are set to lose their jobs when the department closes

2 days ago

The University of Edinburgh is set to close its Institute for Academic Development as part of its major economic restructuring.

The closure will lead to seven staff members from the department losing their jobs through compulsory redundancy.

Sophia Woodman, president of the UCU Edinburgh branch told The Tab Edinburgh that the union “strongly opposes compulsory redundancies” and that it believes they are “both unnecessary and unfair.”

The staff at the Institute for Academic Development are some of the first to be lose their jobs through compulsory redunandcies during the university’s restructuring process, but the UCU has warned that there have been “many ‘hidden redundancies’ of staff on fixed term or hourly-paid contracts” across the university.

Staff at the university have been involved in industrial action since February in protest over pay, job security and the threat of compulsory redundancies. Members of the University College Union (UCU) voted in favour of continuing strike action earlier this week.

Throughout the industrial action, the university has refused to rule out layoffs as a method of reducing its costs by £140 million in order to meet its financial targets.

Over 350 staff have taken voluntary redundancy offers, but the UCU has warned that upwards of 1,800 staff roles could be lost as part of wider budget cuts.

Sophia Woodman, branch president of UCU Edinburgh told The Tab Edinburgh: “Unions at the University of Edinburgh were informed this week of plans for the closure of the Institute for Academic Development (IAD).

“Management intend to make 7 staff redundant. This is among the first restructures involving redundancies resulting from University of Edinburgh management’s effort to impose £140m budget cuts, aside from the many ‘hidden redundancies’ of staff on fixed term or hourly-paid contracts which have already taken place across the University.

“UCU Edinburgh strongly opposes compulsory redundancies at the University, which we believe are both unnecessary and unfair. As well as opposing making IAD staff redundant, UCU Edinburgh is demanding answers about the rationale for the cuts and the impact that the closure will have on staff and students at [the University of Edinburgh].

“The functions of IAD are a crucial resource for professional development for staff and students, one that is in high demand and essential for supporting students in their study, and staff in their careers.”

Professor Sir Peter Mathieson, principal and vice-chancellor of the University of Edinburgh, told The Tab Edinburgh: “Taking decisive action now is the responsible approach to prevent far greater challenges in the future.

“Engaging openly and listening to our community during consultation on proposed changes remains our priority. We are regularly sharing updates on how we are identifying ways to reduce outgoings to sustainable levels, while continuing to deliver world-leading research and exceptional teaching.

“We have been transparent about the savings needed to secure our financial footing. These challenges are not unique to Edinburgh as institutions across the country are facing similar pressures.”

The IAD works with students and staff across the university to provide support for teaching, learning and academic development.

Staff had previously taken strike action during the university’s Freshers’ Week. During this strike, Sophia Woodman said: “No-one wants to go on strike, but staff are sounding the alarm about the impact of these cuts.

“Staff are striking because they have no choice but to take this week’s action to force senior management to re-engage, to rule out the use of compulsory redundancies and to end this dispute.”

The university has recently been criticised for trying to spin its budget cuts and restructuring as a positive for the student experience, with an email to students saying: “We do not intend to diminish the student experience, or your opportunities while at Edinburgh, through this work.”

It goes on to say “In fact, we are committed to quite the opposite – changing our Institution for the positive, improving your learning and educational opportunities.”

Clair Duncanson, Vice-President of the UCU Edinburgh Branch, told The Tab Edinburgh that “We’ve said all along that the £140million cuts senior managers are planning can’t be made without impacting on the student experience.”

She highlighted that the strikes have been met with student support and solidarity, and that this must be a “wake up call” for the university that the budget cuts are impacting students.

She continued: “[The UCU is] currently re-balloting to ensure that we can continue to oppose these cuts and job losses and to ensure the provision of the courses and teaching students came here to study.

“The support from students in this dispute so far has been phenomenal and that continued support will be essential in the coming weeks and months as we defend the university’s future.”