Cardiff Met awarded more than £6m to support Wales’ carbon net zero ambition

“These projects represent real, measurable progress to create a more sustainable future and to reduce energy costs”

Sabina Singh | News

Cardiff Metropolitan University has received £6.2 million in funding as part of efforts to progress Wales’ carbon net-zero aspirations.

Earlier this December, the university hosted the Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, for a visit where he announced a £15 million contribution to the higher education sector, alongside support from the Digarbon fund, intending to achieve carbon net zero by 2030. 

Digarbon is a loan fund scheme from Salix Finance that is sponsored by the Welsh government. The company’s guiding principles align with the UK’s target of attaining net zero emissions by 2050. The funding was divided amongst 4 universities, with Cardiff Met receiving more than 40 per cent of the finances. 

This funding will allow higher education institutions to tailor their current infrastructure and reduce energy costs, carbon emissions, and advance progress towards a sustainable environment in Wales.

Davies states: “We are pleased to see the continued efforts of the tertiary education sector in Wales in driving ambition to decarbonise.

“This latest investment through Digarbon reflects our commitment to supporting Wales’s tertiary education sector in cutting emissions, reducing energy costs, and accelerating progress towards net zero.”

Cardiff Met aims to apply the funding to their notable “Half the Half” enterprise, which strives to reduce energy costs, greenhouse gas emissions, and provide community access to University-owned sporting facilities.

Specific efforts will be directed towards the swimming pool, which is continuously utilised by student athletes and the wider public. Progression will be achieved through low-carbon-emitting heating and ventilation systems, alongside a new renewable energy source obtained through solar panels and altered battery storage systems.

As a result of these changes, the administration offices and gym courts of the sports centre will see a significant decrease in gas usage whilst simultaneously reducing grid electricity requirements.

Salix Finance Chief Executive Kevin Holland stated: “Salix is proud to partner with the Welsh Government to deliver this vital loan funding, marking a major milestone on Wales’ journey toward net zero. These projects represent real, measurable progress to create a more sustainable future and to reduce energy costs.”

This collaboration suggests the incipient stage of further partnerships between the Welsh government and higher education institutions to progress ambitions of reaching carbon net zero by 2050.

