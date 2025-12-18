‘Swansea University literally saved my life’: Author says going to uni helped her survive unimaginable grief

“Without my studies, I don’t know where I would be. It gave me hope when I felt like I had none left”

Author Emma Tamplin has said Swansea University “saved her life” after she lost her teenage daughter while completing her degree.

Neath-born author and wellness coach Emma Tamplin returned to education as a mature student, graduating with a business management degree from Swansea University in 2022.

Speaking to the university, Emma said her studies gave her structure and purpose at a time when she felt her world had completely fallen apart, according to a press release from Swansea University.

While studying, Emma lost her daughter Megan, who died aged 15 after being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. Reflecting on that period, she said: “Swansea University literally saved my life. Without my studies, I don’t know where I would be.”

She added: “My degree gave me something to get up for every day. It gave me hope when I felt like I had none left”.





Emma enrolled at university aged 37, after leaving school with few qualifications and spending years running her own business. Despite being one of the oldest students in her course, she said returning to education was “completely life-changing”.

Speaking about being a mature student, Emma said: “I was terrified at first, but age really is no barrier. If anything, it gave me confidence and perspective”.

Following her undergraduate degree, Emma went on to complete a master’s degree in psychology, focusing on imposter syndrome and female entrepreneurship – research that helped shape her next chapter.

She has since written a book, The Journey Home, aimed at women in their forties and fifties who feel stuck, burnt out or disconnected from themselves. Emma said: “This book is for the woman who has spent her whole life showing up for everyone else, only to realise she’s lost sight of who she is.”

She added: “I want women to know it’s never too late to start again”.

Alongside writing, Emma now runs a wellness business encouraging small, accessible changes to improve mental health, including mindful walking and reflection. Speaking about wellness, she said: “It doesn’t have to cost money. It’s about small, consistent habits that can genuinely change how you feel.”

Emma has also urged anyone thinking about returning to education later in life to take the leap. She said: “Even in the darkest of times, it is possible to find the light again. I’m living proof.”

A Swansea University spokesperson praised Emma’s resilience, saying her story shows how education can be “transformational” and can support students through the most challenging moments of their lives.

