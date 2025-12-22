The Tab

Here are seven things on every Lancaster student’s Christmas list

We are still mentally circling the Argos catalogue of life

Erin Malik | Guides

Truth be told, we don’t think you can ever be too old for a Christmas list. After all, our student loans are running low, and we could really use a helping hand.

If you’ve made the mistake of leaving your wish list until the last minute, fear not! We know which seven things are guaranteed to be on every Lancaster student’s Christmas list. You’re welcome in advance.

1. Cheaper buses

The biggest downside of living on campus is having to fork out an extortionate bus fare when you want to venture into town. It costs £2.10 for that measly 15-minute ride into the city centre, but when it takes over an hour to walk, it’s really the only option. Your meal at Spoons might only be a tenner, but now you’ve also got the extra £4.20 to add on.

Once you move off campus into town, you then have to buy the dreaded bus pass. The best thing about it is the freedom it offers. It does work out cheaper than buying singles, but that annual UniRider? £499. That’s a ninth of the minimum student loan.

I wish you good luck surviving.

If Lancs students could ask for one thing for Christmas, it would be cheaper buses. Or, even better, a free bus pass. Certainly at the top of our list.

2. Less rain

Have you ever been ready to take on the day, then opened your door, only to be smacked in the face by torrential rain? Well, that’s just the North West for you.

I suppose. It’s borderline foolish to plan any outdoor events in Lancaster. Summer BBQs in June will get cancelled due to a summer storm. Christmas carolling will get cancelled because you’re drowning in puddles.

So, Santa, as much as we’d like a white Christmas, a hot sunny year would be much appreciated. Thank you.

3. An alternative to Moodle

Ah, Moodle. Everyone hates it. As if it wasn’t already confusing enough to look at, every lecturer uploads differently. You can spend the 12 days of Christmas collapsing and uncollapsing each section, and you still won’t find the document you were certain was there the last time you checked. 

If you dare to check what you’ll be covering this week, make sure to get your authenticator app ready, because you can NOT access your lecture slides without that dreaded two-factor authentication. It’d be easier to steal the Mona Lisa than access last week’s lecture recording.

If we could find an alternative to Moodle in the next few days, that would make an incredible stocking filler.

4. More nightclubs

We all love a Sugarhouse trip, but everyone needs some variety from time to time. If you’re one of those clubbing addicts who is at Sugar every Wednesday and Friday, you deserve a medal.

It’s just…We could really do with another good club in Lancaster. No hate to Gens, but we tend to get the feeling that the middle-aged Lancaster residents don’t really want to spend their evenings with a bunch of students.

Santa, can you bring us an alternative to Sugar, like a Spiceflat? Too cliché?

5. A shuttle from South Campus to Sport Lancaster

Picture this: it’s leg day, it’s chucking it down, and now you have to trek up multiple hills just to get back to your flat. Ouch.

It’s like finishing your workout and being rewarded with a bonus exercise that just tips you over the edge. For those of us living on South Campus, it would be appreciated if Santa could install a ski lift back from the gym. Or (a little more realistic) a shuttle bus that drops us off a little closer to home. My thighs simply cannot take it anymore.

6. Co-op garlic bread

On a more positive note, many Lancaster students have recently been introduced to the glory that is Co-op garlic bread. However, since the opening in November 2025, they’re almost always out of stock.

Sometimes, all we want after a long day of lectures is a garlic baguette and to bask in its scent. If Santa could deliver to all of us some speciality Co-op garlic bread, it would prevent jealousy when our flatmates manage to grab the last slices before we get there.

7. To join The Tab

And look at the clock! It’s time for a shameless plug. All Lancaster students really want for Christmas is to join The Lancaster Tab!

Not only does it look fab on your CV, but we’re also a super low-commitment society; you can come and go as you please. Also, if you think Santa has it good, dotting from house to house with all that milk and cookies, you get free biscuits at every Tab meeting. How festive is that?

The Lancaster Tab meets upstairs in Pendle Brew (Harpley Lounge) every Tuesday at 6 pm.

Erin Malik | Guides

