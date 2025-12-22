Here’s how to survive your flat’s secret santa on a budget

Secret Santa season is here! Don’t worry, there is still time to nail the perfect gift and stick to your student budget

Sticking to a budget this Christmas doesn’t mean your gifts have to look cheap or that you end up doing the classic panic buy. Here are some budget-friendly ideas that have a “wow” factor. With no presents costing more than £15!

DIY gifts are the easiest way to save money while still showing thought and care. Most handmade presents can be made in bulk, so if you still have a lot of shopping to do and are short of ideas, here are a few that you could steal this Christmas.

Homemade Candles

First, you will need to purchase empty candle tins in 4oz or 10oz sizes from websites like Etsy, Amazon, or eBay, with prices ranging from £3 to £5.

Wax can be ordered in bulk from either Amazon or Hobby Craft. The most recommended waxes are:

Cheapest: Paraffin Wax – £7-8 per 1kg

Most popular: Soy Wax – £8-9 per 1kg

Creamiest blend: Coconut Wax – £9-10 per 1kg

Adding personalisation to the candle tin is a simple but effective way to make your gift unique and memorable. Amazon and Etsy sell letter stickers, quotes and shapes for £1-3.

Hot Chocolate Kits

You cannot go wrong with food as a present, especially a chocolate treat at Christmas time. So don’t worry if you’re too busy with assignment deadlines to make your own; you can buy a pre-made gift kit.

Amazon has a range of hot chocolate gift sets ranging from £9.50 to £14.99. These often include items like the chocolate sachets, marshmallows, candy canes and sprinkles.

However, if you’re looking to create your own hot chocolate gift set, the list below offers everything you should include for a special sweet treat gift. All items are available to bulk order from Amazon, which will come in handy if you have more than one Secret Santa.

Small Maison Jars – £3-5. Candy Canes – £3. Hot Chocolate Sachet Sets – £6.99 Mini Pink and White Marshmallows – £5.

Second-hand Vintage Fashion

Students try to stay up-to-date with the latest fashion trends, but this is not always possible when you are trying to stick to a budget. This Christmas, you can treat your friend to some affordable vintage fashion pieces. In Sheffield, the Red Brick Market on Clough Road holds over 100 traders with unique second-hand clothing. Also, with shops like Glass Onion and independent stores around Devonshire Street hosting kilo sales year-round, you are spoilt for choice when choosing the perfect piece to gift.

Homemade Coupons

Whether you are a fresher or in your final year of university, trying to find time to meet with friends can be difficult. With different assignment deadlines, society meet-ups and part-time work, it can be easy to forget to spend quality time with one another. These coupons are the solution. It is a thoughtful way to put aside time for one another and commit to it.

Coupon Ideas:

Coffee Date

Movie Marathon

Dinner of your Choice

Games Night

Self-Care Sunday

As students, we understand each other’s budget struggles and therefore gifting each other is all about the thought and creativity. A gift that says “I know you” always beats materialism, so when you’re buying your Secret Santa this year, remind yourself of that.

Featured image credit: via Unsplash

