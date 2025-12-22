The Tab

Here’s how to survive your flat’s secret santa on a budget

Secret Santa season is here! Don’t worry, there is still time to nail the perfect gift and stick to your student budget

Millie Clarke | News

Sticking to a budget this Christmas doesn’t mean your gifts have to look cheap or that you end up doing the classic panic buy. Here are some budget-friendly ideas that have a “wow” factor. With no presents costing more than £15!

DIY gifts are the easiest way to save money while still showing thought and care. Most handmade presents can be made in bulk, so if you still have a lot of shopping to do and are short of ideas, here are a few that you could steal this Christmas.

Homemade Candles

via Unsplash

First, you will need to purchase empty candle tins in 4oz or 10oz sizes from websites like Etsy, Amazon, or eBay, with prices ranging from £3 to £5.

Wax can be ordered in bulk from either Amazon or Hobby Craft. The most recommended waxes are:

  • Cheapest: Paraffin Wax – £7-8 per 1kg
  • Most popular: Soy Wax – £8-9 per 1kg
  • Creamiest blend: Coconut Wax – £9-10 per 1kg

Adding personalisation to the candle tin is a simple but effective way to make your gift unique and memorable. Amazon and Etsy sell letter stickers, quotes and shapes for £1-3.

Hot Chocolate Kits

via Unsplash

You cannot go wrong with food as a present, especially a chocolate treat at Christmas time. So don’t worry if you’re too busy with assignment deadlines to make your own; you can buy a pre-made gift kit.

Amazon has a range of hot chocolate gift sets ranging from £9.50 to £14.99. These often include items like the chocolate sachets, marshmallows, candy canes and sprinkles.

Most Read

Luca and Grace

Uh-oh, Luca and Grace are getting massively called out for attending controversial celeb wedding

tylor chase ned's declassified school survival guide/homeless, ex-nickelodeon

From Nickelodeon actor to homeless: What happened to Ned’s Declassified actor Tylor Chase?

Braxton

Oh god: Another gay OnlyFans bro is doing a new (and very extreme) Bonnie Blue stunt

However, if you’re looking to create your own hot chocolate gift set, the list below offers everything you should include for a special sweet treat gift. All items are available to bulk order from Amazon, which will come in handy if you have more than one Secret Santa.

  1. Small Maison Jars – £3-5.
  2. Candy Canes – £3.
  3. Hot Chocolate Sachet Sets – £6.99
  4. Mini Pink and White Marshmallows – £5.

Second-hand Vintage Fashion

via Unsplash

Students try to stay up-to-date with the latest fashion trends, but this is not always possible when you are trying to stick to a budget. This Christmas, you can treat your friend to some affordable vintage fashion pieces. In Sheffield, the Red Brick Market on Clough Road holds over 100 traders with unique second-hand clothing. Also, with shops like Glass Onion and independent stores around Devonshire Street hosting kilo sales year-round, you are spoilt for choice when choosing the perfect piece to gift.

Homemade Coupons

Whether you are a fresher or in your final year of university, trying to find time to meet with friends can be difficult. With different assignment deadlines, society meet-ups and part-time work, it can be easy to forget to spend quality time with one another. These coupons are the solution. It is a thoughtful way to put aside time for one another and commit to it.

Coupon Ideas:

  • Coffee Date
  • Movie Marathon
  • Dinner of your Choice
  • Games Night
  • Self-Care Sunday

As students, we understand each other’s budget struggles and therefore gifting each other is all about the thought and creativity. A gift that says “I know you” always beats materialism, so when you’re buying your Secret Santa this year, remind yourself of that.

Featured image credit: via Unsplash 

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Sheffield Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook

Millie Clarke | News

Read Next

Here’s what Christmas movie you are based on your Sheffield Uni degree

Here’s how to decorate your uni home for Christmas on a Sheffield student budget

Here’s how to host the perfect Sheffield student Christmas with friends this semester

Latest
december 10 josh danny

A look at December 10 members Danny and Josh’s cute real life friendship beyond The Next Act

Claudia Cox

They grew up near each other in Chorley

Michael Jackson’s bodyguard speaks out on *that* picture from the Epstein files

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He claims he was there when the photo was taken

James Ransone

‘We are forever’: James Ransone’s wife reacts to actor’s suicide in devastating message

Kieran Galpin

James was in The Wire, It Chapter Two, and so many other big blockbusters

They’re all coupling up, so here are all the MAFS UK 2025 cast who’re in new relationships

Hayley Soen

Hard launches are dropping all over the place

‘Horrifying’ SNL Home Alone sketch with Ariana Grande gets backlash for being too ‘dark’

Ellissa Bain

It’s so graphic

Bonnie Blue challenge stunt

She’ll never stop! Bonnie Blue is already sharing behind the scenes from a new vile group stunt

Hayley Soen

She’s been sharing videos with huge groups of men

december 10 member nicolas on tv for the voice and eurovision

The many, many times Nicolas from December 10 was on TV before Simon Cowell: The Next Act

Claudia Cox

He competed in Eurovision?!

Gay

Inside the Straight Acting Brotherhood, an exclusive members’ club that’s definitely NOT GAY

Kieran Galpin

Paying THOUSANDS for internalised homophobia is wild

Odessa A’zion from Marty Supreme’s huge transformation and name change is shocking everyone

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She used to look so different

Five new celebrity couples nobody saw coming in 2025, and everyone still can’t get over

Ellissa Bain

What a crazy year

december 10 josh danny

A look at December 10 members Danny and Josh’s cute real life friendship beyond The Next Act

Claudia Cox

They grew up near each other in Chorley

Michael Jackson’s bodyguard speaks out on *that* picture from the Epstein files

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He claims he was there when the photo was taken

James Ransone

‘We are forever’: James Ransone’s wife reacts to actor’s suicide in devastating message

Kieran Galpin

James was in The Wire, It Chapter Two, and so many other big blockbusters

They’re all coupling up, so here are all the MAFS UK 2025 cast who’re in new relationships

Hayley Soen

Hard launches are dropping all over the place

‘Horrifying’ SNL Home Alone sketch with Ariana Grande gets backlash for being too ‘dark’

Ellissa Bain

It’s so graphic

Bonnie Blue challenge stunt

She’ll never stop! Bonnie Blue is already sharing behind the scenes from a new vile group stunt

Hayley Soen

She’s been sharing videos with huge groups of men

december 10 member nicolas on tv for the voice and eurovision

The many, many times Nicolas from December 10 was on TV before Simon Cowell: The Next Act

Claudia Cox

He competed in Eurovision?!

Gay

Inside the Straight Acting Brotherhood, an exclusive members’ club that’s definitely NOT GAY

Kieran Galpin

Paying THOUSANDS for internalised homophobia is wild

Odessa A’zion from Marty Supreme’s huge transformation and name change is shocking everyone

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She used to look so different

Five new celebrity couples nobody saw coming in 2025, and everyone still can’t get over

Ellissa Bain

What a crazy year