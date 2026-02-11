The Tab
university of liverpool one of the russell group unis more people are applying to

The eight most popular Russell Group unis, where way more students are applying than before

All the cool kids apply to Liverpool or Exeter

Claudia Cox | News

Wow, it seems people do still care about whether they go to a Russell Group university or not. So many Russell Group unis seem to be getting more popular among students, as more applicants are applying than in previous years.

Across the board, 1.3 per cent more people applied to UK unis in the 2025 admission cycle than in the 2024 admission cycle. However, the number of applicants for many many Russell Group unis increased by far more than this 1.3 per cent. Way more students wanted to go there this year than the year before. I guess they’re all desperate to put “Russell Group university” on their LinkedIn pages?

These stats all come from UCAS, and refer to main scheme undergrads.

The six Russell Group unis that are less popular than they used to be:

I’m afraid that fewer people applied to six Russell Group unis in 2025 than the year before. Here are the least popular Russell Group unis, ranked by how much the number of applicants declined:

7. Imperial College London – 0.1 per cent decrease

6. Queen’s University Belfast – 1.0 per cent decrease

5. University of York – 1.3 per cent decrease

york russell group unis more applying to

At least York looks nice?

4. Cardiff University – 1.4 per cent decrease

2. University of Leeds – 1.5 per cent decrease

1. University of Southampton – 2.6 per cent decrease

The 18 Russell Group unis that are way more popular now:

You might be surprised that the number of applicants to Oxbridge didn’t increase by much. The University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford always get fewer applications than you’d think, as the admissions process is so complicated.

Most Read

I’m in prison with Lucy Letby right now and this is what she’s really like

Here’s why people are so freaked out about that super creepy Ring Doorbell advert

Bad Bunny

Here are Bad Bunny’s translated Super Bowl lyrics, so you know why people are angry

At eight Russell Group unis, the number of applicants surged by more than seven per cent. Clearly, these are the places to be right now. Although people often mock Exetaaaaaah Uni for being overly posh, it must be doing something right. Exeter saw the biggest rise in applicants out of all the Russell Group unis.

University of Cambridge – 1.2 per cent

University of Oxford – 1.7 per cent

Newcastle University – 2.1 per cent

University of Warwick – 2.5 per cent

University of Glasgow – 2.6 per cent

glasgow uni russell group unis

Glasgow looking *atmospheric*

Queen Mary University of London – 2.8 per cent

University of Bristol – 3.1 per cent

London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) – 4.5 per cent

University of Edinburgh – 4.6 per cent

University of Nottingham – 6.5 per cent

University of Manchester – 7.0 per cent

University of Sheffield – 7.1 per cent

durham uni russell group unis more popular more people applying to

An average night in Durham

Durham University – 7.5 per cent

King’s College London (KCL) – 10.1 per cent

University College London (UCL) – 10.2 per cent

University of Birmingham – 10.7 per cent

University of Liverpool – 13.3 per cent

University of Exeter – 15.5 per cent

For more like this, follow The Tab on Instagram.

More on: Oxbridge Russell Group University
Claudia Cox | News

Read Next

university of bristol a russell group uni where staff will strike in 2026

Every Russell Group uni where lecturers and support staff will definitely strike in 2026

ws world univeristy rankings europe 2026 a smiley student in london

The first university league table of 2026 is here – here’s where UK unis rank in Europe

oxbridge students easiest hardest courses to get offers for oxford cambridge unis

Desperate to go to Oxbridge? These are the easiest and hardest courses to get offers for

Latest

King’s College London hosts screening of footage from October 7th Hamas massacre

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

KCL’s Israeli Society and Stop the Hate group organised an event showcasing raw bodycom footage

Fire alarm causes University of Edinburgh Main Library evacuation

Jamie Calder

My diss in due in six days please don’t do this to me x

Bridgerton King George Queen Charlotte

What really happens to King George and Queen Charlotte as death looms in Bridgerton part two

Suchismita Ghosh

The real story is heartbreaking

bridgerton deleted spicy scenes simon the duke daphne polin

A peek at every deleted Bridgerton spicy scene we now know we were deprived of

Claudia Cox

Omg, we missed ten more ‘intimate’ scenes with the Duke?

Simon Cowell’s band December 10 debuted at 72 on UK charts and apparently he’s fuming

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They performed at Spud Bros last week

Super Bowl

P*rnhub exposes the videos people were searching for during the Super Bowl, and you all need help

Kieran Galpin

33 search terms saw a dramatic increase

Wait, the Winter Olympics medals are literally falling apart hours after athletes win them

Hebe Hancock

What are they made of?!

Write for us: The Sheffield Tab is looking for new contributors to join our vibrant team

Isobel O'Mahony

Come to our open meeting on Monday 16th February from 3-5pm at Sheffield Plate

Bridgerton favourite scene Luke Thompson

Luke Thompson just revealed his favourite Bridgerton season four scene to film, and I’m obsessed

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I just love the tension of that scene’

Lucy Letby and child killer Beinash Batool are prison ‘friends’, and the details are creepy

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They allegedly spend hours together

King’s College London hosts screening of footage from October 7th Hamas massacre

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

KCL’s Israeli Society and Stop the Hate group organised an event showcasing raw bodycom footage

Fire alarm causes University of Edinburgh Main Library evacuation

Jamie Calder

My diss in due in six days please don’t do this to me x

Bridgerton King George Queen Charlotte

What really happens to King George and Queen Charlotte as death looms in Bridgerton part two

Suchismita Ghosh

The real story is heartbreaking

bridgerton deleted spicy scenes simon the duke daphne polin

A peek at every deleted Bridgerton spicy scene we now know we were deprived of

Claudia Cox

Omg, we missed ten more ‘intimate’ scenes with the Duke?

Simon Cowell’s band December 10 debuted at 72 on UK charts and apparently he’s fuming

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They performed at Spud Bros last week

Super Bowl

P*rnhub exposes the videos people were searching for during the Super Bowl, and you all need help

Kieran Galpin

33 search terms saw a dramatic increase

Wait, the Winter Olympics medals are literally falling apart hours after athletes win them

Hebe Hancock

What are they made of?!

Write for us: The Sheffield Tab is looking for new contributors to join our vibrant team

Isobel O'Mahony

Come to our open meeting on Monday 16th February from 3-5pm at Sheffield Plate

Bridgerton favourite scene Luke Thompson

Luke Thompson just revealed his favourite Bridgerton season four scene to film, and I’m obsessed

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I just love the tension of that scene’

Lucy Letby and child killer Beinash Batool are prison ‘friends’, and the details are creepy

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They allegedly spend hours together