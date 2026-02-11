The eight most popular Russell Group unis, where way more students are applying than before
All the cool kids apply to Liverpool or Exeter
Wow, it seems people do still care about whether they go to a Russell Group university or not. So many Russell Group unis seem to be getting more popular among students, as more applicants are applying than in previous years.
Across the board, 1.3 per cent more people applied to UK unis in the 2025 admission cycle than in the 2024 admission cycle. However, the number of applicants for many many Russell Group unis increased by far more than this 1.3 per cent. Way more students wanted to go there this year than the year before. I guess they’re all desperate to put “Russell Group university” on their LinkedIn pages?
These stats all come from UCAS, and refer to main scheme undergrads.
The six Russell Group unis that are less popular than they used to be:
I’m afraid that fewer people applied to six Russell Group unis in 2025 than the year before. Here are the least popular Russell Group unis, ranked by how much the number of applicants declined:
7. Imperial College London – 0.1 per cent decrease
6. Queen’s University Belfast – 1.0 per cent decrease
5. University of York – 1.3 per cent decrease
4. Cardiff University – 1.4 per cent decrease
2. University of Leeds – 1.5 per cent decrease
1. University of Southampton – 2.6 per cent decrease
The 18 Russell Group unis that are way more popular now:
You might be surprised that the number of applicants to Oxbridge didn’t increase by much. The University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford always get fewer applications than you’d think, as the admissions process is so complicated.
At eight Russell Group unis, the number of applicants surged by more than seven per cent. Clearly, these are the places to be right now. Although people often mock Exetaaaaaah Uni for being overly posh, it must be doing something right. Exeter saw the biggest rise in applicants out of all the Russell Group unis.
University of Cambridge – 1.2 per cent
University of Oxford – 1.7 per cent
Newcastle University – 2.1 per cent
University of Warwick – 2.5 per cent
University of Glasgow – 2.6 per cent
Queen Mary University of London – 2.8 per cent
University of Bristol – 3.1 per cent
London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) – 4.5 per cent
University of Edinburgh – 4.6 per cent
University of Nottingham – 6.5 per cent
University of Manchester – 7.0 per cent
University of Sheffield – 7.1 per cent
Durham University – 7.5 per cent
King’s College London (KCL) – 10.1 per cent
University College London (UCL) – 10.2 per cent
University of Birmingham – 10.7 per cent
University of Liverpool – 13.3 per cent
University of Exeter – 15.5 per cent
