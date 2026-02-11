Sheriff releases statement after man detained in connection to Nancy Guthrie abduction case

5 hours ago

The Sheriff’s department has shared a statement after a man was detained in connection with the abduction of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-years-old mother of TODAY host Savannah Guthrie.

Nancy was taken from her home in Tucson, Arizona on 1 February. Police said she was abducted against her will, since then there’s been a major search to try and find her. Authorities have also said a so-called “ransom note” was previously published aimed at her children.

On late Tuesday, 10 February, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that a man has been detained during a traffic stop south of Tucson.

In a statement shared on X, Sheriff Chris Nanos said, “Earlier today, Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies detained a subject during a traffic stop south of Tucson. The subject is currently being questioned in connection to the Nancy Guthrie investigation.”

The man was taken into custody in Rio Rico Arizona, which is close to the US border with Mexico. At the same time, officers carried out a search warrant at a home in the area.

New images in the search for Nancy Guthrie:



Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost,… pic.twitter.com/z5WLgPtZpT — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) February 10, 2026

However, an update from local outlet KNXV later confirmed that the man has since been released without charge. The search of the Rio Rico property has also now been completed.

Footage shared by CNN appears to show the homeowner speaking to reporters. She said police searched her house after receiving a tip-off. “They had somebody give a tip that the lady was in my house, ” she said. “I told them you can go in and search my house; there is nobody there. I have nothing to hide.”

She also confirmed that it was her son-in-law who had been detailed. But she insisted that he “had nothing to do with that.” She added that she was sorry for what had happened and hoped Nancy would be returned home safely.

So at this stage, no one has been charged. FBI Director Kash Patel has also said that authorities are looking into more than one “person of interest” in relation to the abduction.

The update came just hours after law enforcement released footage of a potential suspect tampering with Nancy’s doorbell camera before the kidnapping.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.