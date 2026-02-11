Lancaster University visiting professor named 3,475 in the Epstein files leaves position

Nicole Junkermann’s name has been removed from the university’s staff directory

A visiting professor who was named 3,475 times in the Epstein files has been terminated from her position at Lancaster University.

Nicole Junkermann, a German investor and entrepreneur, was appointed by Lancaster University as visiting professor in Practice for Technology, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship in September 2025.

According to files released by the US Department of Justice, an account under Nicole Junkermann’s name engaged in extensive email communication with Jeffrey Epstein, a notorious sex offender.

In a statement released on Tuesday 10th February, Lancaster University confirmed Nicole Junkermann’s “post as a visiting professor has been terminated.

The original announcement regarding Nicole Junkermann’s appointment has been taken down from the university’s website and she has been removed as a member of staff in the directory.

The communication between Junkermann and Epstein’s accounts continued long after Epstein’s first conviction for procuring a child for prostitution in 2008, and continued until the year of his death in 2019.

A spokesperson for Nicole Junkermann has since claimed she was “deceived and misled” by Epstein, and that she was “manipulated into trusting him”, calling his crimes “appalling.”

It is important to note being mentioned in the Epstein files does not imply wrongdoing.

In November 2013, an email addressed from Junkermann to Epstein said: “You make me smile, you are in my heart :)”.

Epstein also asked Junkermann for help with finding employees in January 2014 and offered her work, though there is nothing to suggest that Junkermann accepted this offer. Epstein emailed: “Paris on the 29th, coming to interview for chief of staff. Hope to see you. Don’t you know any girl in their 20s good family, trustworthy, multilingual?.”

In other correspondence found by the Lancashire Telegraph, Epstein is reminded of multiple gifts Junkermann bought him, including a cashmere bathrobe and jewellery.

When she was first appointed as a visiting professor at Lancaster University, Junkermann said: “I look forward to working with students, faculty and the wider university community to explore how entrepreneurial thinking can turn bold ideas into impact – and to help put Lancaster, Lancashire and the North West firmly on the global innovation map.”

A Lancaster University spokesperson said: “Lancaster University is a values-led institution, committed to acting with responsibility and integrity. Nicole Junkermann is not an employee of Lancaster University.”

A spokesperson for Nicole Junkermann said: “The scale Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes is appalling. As a woman and a mother, Nicole was completely deceived and misled by him and deeply regrets their conversations regarding personal and professional matters.

“These conversations took place at a time in her life when she was vulnerable, and she was manipulated into trusting him and consulting him with the most personal of matters. Nicole has been absolutely horrified to come to understand his true nature and the suffering he inflicted on women and girls through his abuse of trust, power and manipulation.

“Her thoughts today are completely with his victims, and she looks forward to the day the real predators face justice.”

Nicole Junkermann and NJF Holdings have been contacted for comment.