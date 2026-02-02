Lancaster University societies sign an open letter in opposition of Reform UK groups on campus

31 mins ago

A group of Lancaster University societies have released a collective statement against the presence of Reform UK groups on campus.

The open letter, which was shared on the Lancaster Socialist Worker Student Society’s Instagram page yesterday, explained: “Nigel Farage has recently appointed Jack Eccles, a Lancaster University student, as the president of Students for Reform”, and stressed that “we, the student body, wholeheartedly reject the presence of Reform UK on campus”.

The statement went onto explained that in 2024, the party’s politics triggered one of the “university’s biggest assemblies in history to block affiliation of the Reform UK society” which it claimed was “an overwhelming success”.

Among the Lancaster University societies that have signed the open letter are LU Climate Action Society, LU BAME Law Society and LU Young Greens.

The societies have also collaborated with external groups such as Stand Up To Racism Lancaster and Morecambe, Women Against The Far Right North West, and The Greater Left Forum.

The action comes following the allocation of Lancaster student, Jack Eccles, as leader of Students for Reform, a national network consisting of multiple Reform UK university groups across the country, including Durham, York, and Edinburgh.

The statement argued hate speech “fuels a climate of hostility and legitimises violence”, and remarked the open letter stands as a “collective demonstration” of solidarity towards “community groups demonised by Reform UK”.

Jack Eccles told the Lancaster Tab: “Various student union approved Lancaster University societies, in conjunction with Stand Up To Racism, are attempting once again to ban Reform from Lancaster University, including banning me.”

“The students attempting to ban Reform are clearly anti-free speech and, in turn, anti-democracy.

“Students for Reform will continue to operate within Lancaster University and across now over 16 other universities, and growing. A political revolution is coming and no one can stop it.”

The presence of Reform UK on Lancaster University campus has been heavily reported on, with an unaffiliated society being established last year, drawing the attention of national news coverage and local student opposition.

The Lancaster University Reform UK university affiliation was blocked by student vote in the Lancaster University Student Union’s (LUSU) Annual General Meeting in June 2025.

A Lancaster University spokesperson said: “Lancaster University is a safe and welcoming place to work and study, where freedom of speech within the law is upheld. Our community values respectful debate, and people should expect to meet with diverse opinions that do not necessarily align with their own. All students are free to participate in political life both on and off campus, provided their activities remain within the law.”

An Lancaster University Students’ Union spokesperson said: “This was an incredibly signiﬁcant vote among the Lancaster student body, evident in both the AGM turnout, and the clear voting majority in favour of the motion.

“Students in the room were made aware that the decision we have had to make as a trustee board would be a likely outcome if the motion was voted in favour, and yet still chose to vote with conviction, delivering a strong message for equality, anti-discrimination, and anti-harassment, which has not been lost on us in LUSU.

“While we have not been able to uphold the entire motion, we have made sure to see these values pulled through to our resolution by adopting resolves three and four, ensuring that, while free speech is preserved, the rights of any person to be protected from discrimination, harassment, and inequality are also upheld by the systems and practices of the union.”

Reform UK has been contacted for comment.

Featured images via YouTube, ReformUK website, and @lancasterswss on Instagram.