The Tab

Lorna Hajdini counter-sues after JPMorgan s*x slave allegations and makes shocking new claims

The company has also shared a new statement

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

JPMorgan executive director Lorna Hajdini has officially sued her accuser for defamation in the next step of the viral sex slave lawsuit earlier this month.

At the beginning of May, an anonymous plaintiff sued Lorna Hajdini for sexual assault and discrimination. The accuser, who used the pseudonym John Doe in legal documents, claimed Lorna used her position in the company to force him into sexual acts and used racist language against him. Since the allegations were dropped, Lorna has strongly denied them through a lawyer.

Lorna, who works as an executive director of the Leveraged Finance branch of JPMorgan Chase in New York City. She has now sued John Doe for defamation, claiming he planned “to destroy her reputation for leverage to extort millions of dollars” from both Lorna and JPMorgan as a company.

via X

In files accessed by the New York Post, the lawsuit also claims John Doe has made similar allegations at other workplaces, but these allegations have not been corroborated by the Post.

“Plaintiff made up eerily similar fabricated allegations of sexual misconduct against a supervisor at a prior place of employment,” the court filing said.

“Ms Hajdini seeks to vindicate her name, mitigate the substantial damage inflicted upon her, and hold the plaintiff accountable for his depraved and unlawful conduct.”

According to the suit, the initial complaint was “the culmination of a months-long campaign to smear Ms Hajdini in the workplace, to third parties, the press, and now this court with fabricated assertions.”

JPMorgan Chase has continued to support Lorna throughout the allegations and has denied John Doe’s claims. Their internal review found no supporting evidence.

“We fully support Lorna and her right to defend herself and protect her reputation. As we have said from the outset, we don’t believe the allegations against her or the firm have merit.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via LinkedIn/Canva

More on: News US Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

New details on JPMorgan ‘s*x slave’ case revealed as victim declined $1m payout for this reason

JPMorgan employees speak on Lorna Hajdini’s ‘s*x slave’ relationship as new allegations filed

Lorna Hajdini of JPMorgan speaks out after shocking s*x slave allegations from male coworker

Latest

Lorna Hajdini counter-sues after JPMorgan s*x slave allegations and makes shocking new claims

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The company has also shared a new statement

Almost 80 UK universities to sign up to safeguarding scheme built by mum after her daughter died at uni

Ellamaria Viscomi

Emily Drouet died by suicide after an abusive relationship whilst at University of Aberdeen

People are just realising they had no idea what that white bit on nails is actually for

Ellissa Bain

You need a science lesson

VOTE NOW: Cambridge’s top 80 BNOCs have been revealed

Alexander Newman

Who do you know out of these BNOCs?

Government calls for ‘consequences’ as bombshell MAFS UK assault claims trigger investigations

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They ask for ‘full co-operation’ from those involved

Oh no! Love Island’s Millie announces she and Zac have split in devastating statement

Ellissa Bain

‘We’ve agreed that we’d prefer to remain friends’

MAFS UK allowed groom who was on bail for domestic violence offences to appear on the show

Hayley Soen

Channel 4 was ‘warned the man had been arrested’

The sad reason MAFS Australia’s Rachel is no longer on speaking terms with Steven

Ellissa Bain

They haven’t spoken since Easter

Confirmed: The truth about the future of MAFS UK after false claims the show has been ‘axed’

Hayley Soen

An external review was commissioned after misconduct claims

MAFS UK psychologist reveals what show’s welfare system is really like after assault claims

Ellissa Bain

She’s horrified that this ‘fell through the net’

Zara McDermott and Joey Essex

Zara McDermott is fuming about ‘completely innocent’ photos of her ‘cheating’ with Joey Essex

Hayley Soen

She and Joey are ‘just friends’

Over half of students aren’t attending lectures: Why Glasgow students are missing class

Alice McCloskey

Does the sparsity of a lecture hall point to an overall laziness in today’s students?

In full: Mackenzie Shirilla’s mum’s victim impact statement which was cut down in The Crash

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

We were missing a lot of context

‘I didn’t pick sides’: Rosie Graham breaks silence after The Crash doc with lengthy statement

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I had no control’

The ultimate guide to beach days for Exeter students

Lara van Soest

Planning a trip to the beach? Don’t go without reading this!

Chris Watts makes gruesome admission of his crimes in detailed letters written from prison

Hayley Soen

He confessed to exactly what he did, and why

Cardiff University student, who was racially abused, offered £150 after waiting a year

Mischa Denney-Richards

The university declined to share what punishment the two accused students received

The 5 types of Durham student during exams

May Thomson

Here are the top five Durham archetypes during exam season (read this to procrastinate revision x)

Twitter just introduced two new rules for normal unverified accounts and people are fuming

Ellissa Bain

The future is bleak if you don’t pay for a blue tick

Anna Paul deletes shady TikTok as rumours around filming OnlyFans with brother intensify

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

An alleged video of the incident is going viral