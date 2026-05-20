Lorna Hajdini counter-sues after JPMorgan s*x slave allegations and makes shocking new claims

2 hours ago

JPMorgan executive director Lorna Hajdini has officially sued her accuser for defamation in the next step of the viral sex slave lawsuit earlier this month.

At the beginning of May, an anonymous plaintiff sued Lorna Hajdini for sexual assault and discrimination. The accuser, who used the pseudonym John Doe in legal documents, claimed Lorna used her position in the company to force him into sexual acts and used racist language against him. Since the allegations were dropped, Lorna has strongly denied them through a lawyer.

Lorna, who works as an executive director of the Leveraged Finance branch of JPMorgan Chase in New York City. She has now sued John Doe for defamation, claiming he planned “to destroy her reputation for leverage to extort millions of dollars” from both Lorna and JPMorgan as a company.

In files accessed by the New York Post, the lawsuit also claims John Doe has made similar allegations at other workplaces, but these allegations have not been corroborated by the Post.

“Plaintiff made up eerily similar fabricated allegations of sexual misconduct against a supervisor at a prior place of employment,” the court filing said.

“Ms Hajdini seeks to vindicate her name, mitigate the substantial damage inflicted upon her, and hold the plaintiff accountable for his depraved and unlawful conduct.”

According to the suit, the initial complaint was “the culmination of a months-long campaign to smear Ms Hajdini in the workplace, to third parties, the press, and now this court with fabricated assertions.”

JPMorgan Chase has continued to support Lorna throughout the allegations and has denied John Doe’s claims. Their internal review found no supporting evidence.

“We fully support Lorna and her right to defend herself and protect her reputation. As we have said from the outset, we don’t believe the allegations against her or the firm have merit.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via LinkedIn/Canva