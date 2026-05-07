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New details on JPMorgan ‘s*x slave’ case revealed as victim declined $1m payout for this reason

Lorna Hajdini has released another statement

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News
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After the original lawsuit was refiled, more details about the JPMorgan Chase sexual harassment lawsuit have been released, including an alleged failed settlement.

Last week, an unnamed male ex-employee of JPMorgan’s New York branch filed a lawsuit against executive director Lorna Hajdini, who has since denied the claims. The man, named simply John Doe in court filings, claimed Lorna sexually assaulted him on multiple occasions and has accused the company of racial and gender discrimination.

New information uncovered by The Wall Street Journal claims that during the internal investigation into John Doe’s claims, the alleged victim agreed to a settlement of one million dollars. According to WSJ, the claimant denied this offer through a lawyer and counter-offered $11.7 million in April.

A JPMorgan spokesperson acknowledged this settlement in a statement provided to WSJ.

via X

“We did try to reach an agreement to avoid the time and expenses of litigation and to support an employee who was being threatened with the very reputational harm now unfolding,” they claimed.

“We continue to believe these allegations have no merit and new information raised as a result of the public filing only reinforces that conclusion.”

New viral details have also emerged, claiming that the plaintiff used a legal chatbot in preparation for his lawsuit. These reports stem from The New York Post, which claims he spoke to the chatbot in 2024 and asked whether his claim was valid, as he allegedly signed a separation agreement under pressure.

“She never engaged in any inappropriate conduct with this individual of any kind and has never even been to the location where the alleged sexual assault supposedly took place,” her lawyers said.

JPMorgan has maintained its support for Lorna, emphasising that its internal investigation found no evidence to substantiate the plaintiff’s claims.

“Following our investigation, we don’t believe there’s any merit to these claims. While numerous employees cooperated with the investigation, the complainant refused to participate and has declined to provide facts that would be central to support his allegations,” the spokesperson said.

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Featured image via X/Canva

More on: News US Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News
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