‘I own you’: More x-rated details alleged as lawsuit about JPMorgan’s Lorna Hajdini gets refiled

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After the viral story last week involving JPMorgan, an exec called Lorna Hajdini, and a “John Doe” with serious claims, the lawsuit was refiled with fresh allegations.

Last week, a lawsuit filed in the States claimed that John Doe had been used as a “s*x slave” by his former JPMorgan boss, Lorna Hajdini. According to him, Lorna held his position at the company over his head as a way to force non-consensual encounters, even threatening his yearly bonuses and promotions.

Lorna has refuted the allegations, and JPMorgan found no wrongdoing in its internal investigation, but now even more claims have been made.

There are several new claims in the JPMorgan lawsuit

After the lawsuit was pulled to make “corrections”, it was refiled in a Manhattan courtroom on May 4, 2026.

Inside, John Doe shared testimony from an alleged anonymous family friend, who claimed that he’d been invited to a threesome by Lorna.

Whilst visiting New York City in September 2024, the friend was reportedly awoken in the night by a “completely naked” Lorna’s “drunken antics”, the New York Post shared from the new filing. She allegedly requested that he “join them” in the bedroom, warning him, “You know I own [redacted], so you better come join.”

“No, no, no, you have to leave. I’m not going to do this. Please stop,” the friend allegedly heard John Doe saying from the bedroom.

Another witness statement, this time the alleged owner of the New York apartment, claimed that Lorna had been forcibly kissing John Doe’s neck on the street.

“I own you Brownie,” she supposedly told him.

John Doe also shared a new accusation

Elsewhere in the filing, and according to TMZ, John Doe recalled an inciting incident in May 2024 that he claimed set everything in motion.

When he declined drinks because it was raining, Lorna allegedly responded: “Come with me … I don’t like the rain, but I do like getting wet.”

Responding to the fresh allegations, Lorna’s lawyer told The New York Post: “She never engaged in any inappropriate conduct with this individual of any kind and has never even been to the location where the alleged sexual assault supposedly took place.”

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Featured image credit: Instagram and Justin Lane/EPA/Shutterstock