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Lorna Hajdini

Twist in JPMorgan s*x slave case as bank shares findings of investigation into Lorna Hajdini

‘Numerous employees cooperated with the investigation’

Kieran Galpin | News
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In a lawsuit last week, a “John Doe” accused his female JPMorgan co-worker, Lorna Hajdini, of sexual harassment and treating him like a “s*x slave.”

Content warning: Depictions of alleged sexual harassment and assault

In the lawsuit, which was filed on April 27, John Doe claimed that Lorna Hajdini had been terrorising him for months, holding his position at the company over his head as a way to force non-consensual s*xual encounters.

“Do you want to get promoted at year’s end or not?” Lorna allegedly said to him. “Do you want a future at JPMorgan? It’s that simple. I don’t know why you’re fighting this.”

In one alleged incident, he claimed that his co-worker forced oral s*x on him, telling him at the time: “Stop f***ing crying. You think anyone would ever believe you? You’re a f***ing douche bag who thinks he’s hot s**t, but you can’t even get your d**k hard for me? What the f*** is this?”

Lorna completely denied the claims, her rep stating: “Lorna categorically denies the allegations. She never engaged in any inappropriate conduct with this individual of any kind and has never even been to the location where the alleged sexual assault supposedly took place.”

There have been some developments

Credit: Instagram

Ongoing reporting in the New York Post has alleged that, despite John Doe’s claims, he was not directly managed by Lorna Hajdini. Insiders claimed that Lorna reported to managing director Brandon Graffeo, while he was supervised by another managing director, Jon Wolter. She would not have had control over his bonuses and promotions, it was claimed.

Instead, they were merely two co-workers on the leveraged finance team, working on large corporate acquisitions, mergers, and buyouts.

Daniel J. Kaiser, a lawyer representing John Doe, told the outlet: “Each deal he reported ton (sic) different managers in charge of that deal. He reported to Hadjini (sic). Write whatever you want and then be embarrassed.”

JPMorgan’s findings on Lorna Hajdini

As per The Sun, John Doe is said to have filed an HR report about Lorna Hajdini in May 2025. He reportedly tried to negotiate a payoff of “millions”, alleging a pattern of race and gender-based discrimination.

“Following our investigation, we don’t believe there’s any merit to these claims. While numerous employees cooperated with the investigation, the complainant refused to participate and has declined to provide facts that would be central to support his allegations,” JPMorgan told the MailOnline.

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Kieran Galpin | News
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