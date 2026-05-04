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Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt have three conditions for The Devil Wears Prada 3

Make. It. Happen.

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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The Devil Wears Prada 2 only just came out, but people are already keen for a third instalment in the fashion-focused universe.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 felt like a homecoming, 20 years after the first film gave us a pathological fear of cerulean blue and florals in Spring. Most of the cast were back for the second instalment, though thankfully, Andy’s pain-in-the-ass boyfriend was nowhere to be seen.

Though it’s still too early to call whether The Devil Wears Prada 2 was a resounding success, it’s looking quite promising. It’s got 78 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes for one, which is an improvement on the first flick’s 75 per cent.

Is it enough to greenlight another film? Well, the stars seem pretty game.

20th Century Studios

Credit: 20th Century Studios

The Devil Wears Prada 3 will only happen if these conditions are met

In an interview with PEOPLE this week, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt said they’d be thrilled to slip into the characters of Miranda Priestly, Andy Sachs, and Emily Charlton once again. But there are a few conditions that need to be met.

“The script,” Meryl said, with Emily Blunt agreeing, “A good script. It’s all about the script.”

Meryl Streep Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt

Credit: 20th Century Studios

Then, Anne pointed out that “everybody has to say yes” to another film, which includes the “core four” of Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci.

Finally, Meryl Streep’s final condition was that, “They have to be alive”, which is obvs code for, “We can’t wait another 20 years.”

“I don’t think we can do it in another 20 years. We have to do it sooner than that, because I’ll be dead,” Stanley echoed in another interview, suggesting the third film could happen in two decades if “they exhume us” from the grave.

I am starting a petition!!

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Featured image credit: 20th Century Studios

More on: Celebrity Fashion Film The Devil Wears Prada
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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