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The internet is losing it after this viral Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson pregnancy post

There’s a picture of a pregnancy test

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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There are currently a couple of viral Twitter posts that claim Zara McDermott is pregnant with Louis Tomlinson’s baby. Someone check on Sam Thompson.

Unlike other reality TV star relationships, Zara has remained fairly tight-lipped about her romance with former One Direction member Louis. That’s why this viral announcement took us all by surprise.

On Twitter, one person posted a screenshot of Zara’s Instagram that showed an ultrasound, a Clearblue pregnancy test, a baby rattle, and some blankets.

“OH MY GOD! Louis will be a dad for the second time!!!!!” the post was captioned, though it’s not immediately clear who his first child is. Did we miss something?

Reacting, one person wrote: “I JUST GOT UP AND THE FIRST THING I SAW TODAY WAS THIS.”

“My heart just dropped to my ass,” another said, as a third added, “They don’t know how SHOCKED I was, I stood there like 3 minutes staring at the photo trying to process.”

Are Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson pregnant?

In yet another instance of why you don’t trust things on the internet, the Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson pregnancy rumours are believed to be fake.

For one, if you zoom in on the ultrasound picture, it’s dated February 2024, so it’s either a misprint or Zara’s baby is refusing to come out.

Then, if you head on over to her actual Instagram, there’s no pregnancy announcement in sight. Her most recent post was about attending the House of Lords to mark 5 years of the Domestic Abuse Act. Meanwhile, Louis’ last post was about the extended edition of his album, How Did I Get Here?

A simple reverse image search shows where the picture is actually from, but it’s a shame you have to do some FBI-level sleuthing to learn the truth on the internet.

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Featured image credit: Instagram/Twitter

More on: Celebrity Made in Chelsea Music One Direction Zara McDermott
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Add as preferred source on Google
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