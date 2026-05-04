‘Confusing and unnecessary’: The brutal final scene in Netflix’s Apex, technically explained
There’s a reason Sasha brought Ben on the climb with her
Netflix’s Apex is the latest gripping film to be released on the platform, and follows a grieving climber who is lured into a deadly survival game in the Australian wilderness.
Some viewers questioned the logic of the final climb, pointing out that Sasha appears skilled enough to escape or even overpower Ben earlier, rather than relying on him during the ascent. The way she completes sections of the climb alone makes it seem like she didn’t actually need him to reach the top at all.
The technical explanation of Apex’s ending on Netflix
So, why didn’t she let Ben die slowly by the river? Most theories actually suggest she took Ben up on the wall with her in order to kill him quickly.
One Reddit user explained: “He had them attached to each other so she couldn’t get away. It was 12 days to go around so she had to trick him to get the cable thing attached to her harness instead of her body.
“She had to sell the idea of climbing to get the opportunity to separate/kill him quickly. I don’t think she needed him to help her climb.”
However, multiple viewers found problem with this theory and weren’t sold on why it happened this way. The final scene has been described as “silly” and “unnecessary”, especially as Ben had a broken leg and Sasha also threatened to wait it out until he died slowly.
Featured image via YouTube