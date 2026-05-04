The Tab
netflix apex ending explained

‘Confusing and unnecessary’: The brutal final scene in Netflix’s Apex, technically explained

There’s a reason Sasha brought Ben on the climb with her

Francesca Eke | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Netflix’s Apex is the latest gripping film to be released on the platform, and follows a grieving climber who is lured into a deadly survival game in the Australian wilderness.

Sasha must outwit a ruthless hunter, Ben, whilst fighting to stay alive on a brutal mountain ascent, in a nail biting race to stay alive. It’s meant to be a tense watch, with an ending that’s equal parts tense, emotional, and slightly bleak. Here’s brutal final scene of Netflix’s Apex, technically explained.

In the end of Apex, we see justice and Sasha finally releasing her guilt – however the technicalities of how the final scene actually worked to kill Ben are quite contradictory.

netflix apex ending explained

via YouTube

After everything Sasha goes through in the Australian wilderness, the final stretch of the film focuses on one last confrontation with Ben during their climb. Trapped in a situation where they’re forced to work together to survive, Sasha uses the opportunity to take the power back. She detaches herself from the rope system binding them, causing Ben to lose control and fall to his death while she manages to complete the climb alone.

Some viewers questioned the logic of the final climb, pointing out that Sasha appears skilled enough to escape or even overpower Ben earlier, rather than relying on him during the ascent. The way she completes sections of the climb alone makes it seem like she didn’t actually need him to reach the top at all.

The technical explanation of Apex’s ending on Netflix

via YouTube

So, why didn’t she let Ben die slowly by the river? Most theories actually suggest she took Ben up on the wall with her in order to kill him quickly.

One Reddit user explained: “He had them attached to each other so she couldn’t get away. It was 12 days to go around so she had to trick him to get the cable thing attached to her harness instead of her body.

“She had to sell the idea of climbing to get the opportunity to separate/kill him quickly. I don’t think she needed him to help her climb.”

However, multiple viewers found problem with this theory and weren’t sold on why it happened this way. The final scene has been described as “silly” and “unnecessary”, especially as Ben had a broken leg and Sasha also threatened to wait it out until he died slowly.

Featured image via YouTube

More on: Celebrity Film Netflix
Francesca Eke | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

The Devil Wears Prada 2 salary jumps are all insane, but here’s who got the biggest pay rise

Taron

*That* song in Apex is catchy as hell, so here are all the banging tunes in the new Netflix film

Netflix

People have spotted a massive error in Netflix’s Apex that’s actually so stupid

Latest

Bristol explosion latest: Two dead after ‘suspicious’ blast in Frenchay as residents return home

Ailsa Marshall

Police continue investigation after fatal Bristol explosion

iPhone

Erm, so it turns out we’ve been using the iPhone keyboard completely wrong this whole time

Kieran Galpin

Oh, well now I feel stupid

zendaya euphoria leaving

All the major signs that Zendaya might not return to Euphoria – and what she’s said about it

Francesca Eke

‘I’m disappearing for a little bit’

Murderer

What Doctor Caroline Muirhead has been doing after Netflix’s Should I Marry a Murderer doc

Kieran Galpin

She’s in a new relationship

There’s a ‘disturbing’ detail of Kitty’s strip scene in Euphoria that many people didn’t grasp

Francesca Eke

Many people skipped the whole scene in episode four as it was too shocking

Lorna Hajdini

Twist in JPMorgan s*x slave case as bank shares findings of investigation into Lorna Hajdini

Kieran Galpin

‘Numerous employees cooperated with the investigation’

netflix apex ending explained

‘Confusing and unnecessary’: The brutal final scene in Netflix’s Apex, technically explained

Francesca Eke

There’s a reason Sasha brought Ben on the climb with her

Devil Wears Prada

Oof, there’s some drama surrounding why Adrian Grenier wasn’t in The Devil Wears Prada 2

Kieran Galpin

Save your salt for the fries you love so much, Nate

The Devil Wears Prada 2 salary jumps are all insane, but here’s who got the biggest pay rise

Francesca Eke

And it wasn’t Meryl Streep

‘We will find you’: OF model dumped in Dubai with broken spine shares chilling development

Kieran Galpin

‘I lay awake all day and all night, tied to the bed, with my eyes wide open’

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt have three conditions for The Devil Wears Prada 3

Kieran Galpin

Make. It. Happen.

All the major celebs who were axed last minute from The Devil Wears Prada 2 – and why

Francesca Eke

Anna Wintour’s cameo stirred a lot of controversy

Zara

The internet is losing it after this viral Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson pregnancy post

Kieran Galpin

There’s a picture of a pregnancy test

ROSES RUNDOWN: THE ROSE ONCE AGAIN IS NOT WHITE

Hannah Rambour

Still convinced it was rigged x

Lancaster dominate after the big win: Here’s your Sunday Roses recap

Izzie Sanders

Lancaster has 241.5 points to York’s 120.5

It’s election season: How are Durham University’s political societies campaigning?

Charlotte Morgan

From meeting the Chancellor to canvassing door-to-door, here’s how students have been campaigning

Lancaster University wins Roses 2026, beating York for the fifth consecutive year

Erin Malik

The 60th anniversary of the tournament confirmed that roses are still red

Roses never looked so red! Here’s your Saturday Roses recap

Amy Laird

Lancaster has 187.5 points to York’s 107.5

Coachella FOMO? Here’s which set your Newcastle Uni degree would be

Alexandra Friend

We hear you praying yours is Bieberchella

University of York rugby student escorted off pitch during Roses match

Hannah Rambour

The student was escorted during a men’s rugby match at the University of Lancaster