‘Confusing and unnecessary’: The brutal final scene in Netflix’s Apex, technically explained

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Netflix’s Apex is the latest gripping film to be released on the platform, and follows a grieving climber who is lured into a deadly survival game in the Australian wilderness.

Sasha must outwit a ruthless hunter, Ben, whilst fighting to stay alive on a brutal mountain ascent, in a nail biting race to stay alive. It’s meant to be a tense watch, with an ending that’s equal parts tense, emotional, and slightly bleak. Here’s brutal final scene of Netflix’s Apex, technically explained. In the end of Apex, we see justice and Sasha finally releasing her guilt – however the technicalities of how the final scene actually worked to kill Ben are quite contradictory. After everything Sasha goes through in the Australian wilderness, the final stretch of the film focuses on one last confrontation with Ben during their climb. Trapped in a situation where they’re forced to work together to survive, Sasha uses the opportunity to take the power back. She detaches herself from the rope system binding them, causing Ben to lose control and fall to his death while she manages to complete the climb alone.

Some viewers questioned the logic of the final climb, pointing out that Sasha appears skilled enough to escape or even overpower Ben earlier, rather than relying on him during the ascent. The way she completes sections of the climb alone makes it seem like she didn’t actually need him to reach the top at all.

The technical explanation of Apex’s ending on Netflix

So, why didn’t she let Ben die slowly by the river? Most theories actually suggest she took Ben up on the wall with her in order to kill him quickly.

One Reddit user explained: “He had them attached to each other so she couldn’t get away. It was 12 days to go around so she had to trick him to get the cable thing attached to her harness instead of her body.