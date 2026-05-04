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Bristol explosion latest: Two dead after ‘suspicious’ blast in Frenchay as residents return home

Police continue investigation after fatal Bristol explosion

Ailsa Marshall | News
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Residents evacuated following an explosion in Bristol have been allowed to return home as police continue to investigate what they are calling a “suspicious” incident.

Emergency services were first called to a property on Sterncourt Road in the Frenchay area at around 6 am on Sunday 3rd of May adter reports of a domestic-related incident. However, shortly before officers arrived an explosion ocurred inside the house at approximately half past.

A man and a woman died at the scene. Three others – a man, a woman, and a child – were taken to hospital with minor injuries and have since been discharged.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed the explosion is being treated as suspicious, but officers are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. The force has also stressed that it is not being treated as terrorism.

A major incident was declared in the immediate aftermath, with a large police cordon put in place and residents evacuated from nearby homes as a precaution. Many were forced to leave quickly in the early hours of the morning, with some arriving at a nearby pub in nightwear before being moved to a rest centre.

Specialist teams, including the British Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit carried out searches of the property and surrounding area as a precaution. Authorities later confirmed the scene had been made safe.

The cordon has since been significantly reduced, allowing almost all residents to return home. A small number of properties remain within a restricted area while forensic investigations continue, with Bristol City Council providing support to those still affected.

Police have also carried out enquiries at a second property in the Speedwell area of the city, which is understood to be linked to the man who died. No evacuations were required at that location.

Officers say the investigation remains at an early stage and have urged the public not to speculate about the cause of the explosion. Neighbourhood policing teams are continuing patrols in the area to reassure residents.

Authorities have described the case as “complex and sensitive” as efforts continue to establish exactly what led to the fatal blast.

All images via SWNS

Ailsa Marshall | News
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Add as preferred source on Google
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