The Tab
zendaya euphoria leaving

All the major signs that Zendaya might not return to Euphoria – and what she’s said about it

‘I’m disappearing for a little bit’

Francesca Eke | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Last night’s episode of Euphoria was gripping. Kitty’s scene left not only Rue speechless, but also the majority of us who read between the lines and understood the disturbing hidden details of what it meant.

There were so many crazy plot points, but a lot of discussion lies around Zendaya’s future on the show, with some fans suggesting her character Rue could be written out of a potential season four.

The conversation has come about after Rue’s specific storyline and the emotionally heavy tone of episode four, but also resurfaced comments from Zendaya herself about managing her workload and taking breaks between major projects.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

The ending of episode four left a big question mark over Rue’s final story arc – her detached, observational role only seems to worsen as season three progresses, and whilst she navigates addiction and emotional instability. Episode four in particular fuelled fan theories, as Rue appears increasingly disconnected from the people and situations around her.

She’s also now regarded as a snitch and many people think that she knows her time is coming, whether it be prison or worse. So she’s wanting to do some good deeds before that time comes.

Rue’s boss even described her eyes as “the eyes of a rat” and some believe there just aren’t many more places for her to go next.

zendaya euphoria leaving

via HBO

But other theories point towards Zendaya’s exit from Euphoria season four too. Recent interviews from Zendaya explain how she plans to “disappear for a little bit” after her jam packet schedule has left her back to back. The actress told People: “I really appreciate everyone who supports any of the movies or who supports my career in any kind of way.

“I’m deeply appreciative, and like I said, I just hope you guys don’t get sick of me this year because I’ll tell you what: After this, I’m disappearing for a little bit. I’m going to have to go into hiding for just a little bit.”

She’s previously spoken generally about the importance of stepping back from acting commitments when needed, especially as she’s been so full on with large scale projects like Euphoria.

However, there’s been no confirmation from either HBO or Zendaya that Rue’s storyline is ending before Euphoria season four, or that Zendaya will not return in future. It’s yet to be confirmed that there’ll be a fourth season of Euphoria, but the long gaps between seasons are bound to keep people guessing.

Featured image via HBO

More on: Celebrity Euphoria Zendaya
Francesca Eke | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

There’s a ‘disturbing’ detail of Kitty’s strip scene in Euphoria that many people didn’t grasp

Sydney Sweeney shares Euphoria nude scenes that were ‘too far’ after controversial NSFW plot

Guys, the Euphoria director has revealed these characters are going to have dark endings

Latest

Bristol explosion latest: Two dead after ‘suspicious’ blast in Frenchay as residents return home

Ailsa Marshall

Police continue investigation after fatal Bristol explosion

iPhone

Erm, so it turns out we’ve been using the iPhone keyboard completely wrong this whole time

Kieran Galpin

Oh, well now I feel stupid

zendaya euphoria leaving

All the major signs that Zendaya might not return to Euphoria – and what she’s said about it

Francesca Eke

‘I’m disappearing for a little bit’

Murderer

What Doctor Caroline Muirhead has been doing after Netflix’s Should I Marry a Murderer doc

Kieran Galpin

She’s in a new relationship

There’s a ‘disturbing’ detail of Kitty’s strip scene in Euphoria that many people didn’t grasp

Francesca Eke

Many people skipped the whole scene in episode four as it was too shocking

Lorna Hajdini

Twist in JPMorgan s*x slave case as bank shares findings of investigation into Lorna Hajdini

Kieran Galpin

‘Numerous employees cooperated with the investigation’

netflix apex ending explained

‘Confusing and unnecessary’: The brutal final scene in Netflix’s Apex, technically explained

Francesca Eke

There’s a reason Sasha brought Ben on the climb with her

Devil Wears Prada

Oof, there’s some drama surrounding why Adrian Grenier wasn’t in The Devil Wears Prada 2

Kieran Galpin

Save your salt for the fries you love so much, Nate

The Devil Wears Prada 2 salary jumps are all insane, but here’s who got the biggest pay rise

Francesca Eke

And it wasn’t Meryl Streep

‘We will find you’: OF model dumped in Dubai with broken spine shares chilling development

Kieran Galpin

‘I lay awake all day and all night, tied to the bed, with my eyes wide open’

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt have three conditions for The Devil Wears Prada 3

Kieran Galpin

Make. It. Happen.

All the major celebs who were axed last minute from The Devil Wears Prada 2 – and why

Francesca Eke

Anna Wintour’s cameo stirred a lot of controversy

Zara

The internet is losing it after this viral Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson pregnancy post

Kieran Galpin

There’s a picture of a pregnancy test

ROSES RUNDOWN: THE ROSE ONCE AGAIN IS NOT WHITE

Hannah Rambour

Still convinced it was rigged x

Lancaster dominate after the big win: Here’s your Sunday Roses recap

Izzie Sanders

Lancaster has 241.5 points to York’s 120.5

It’s election season: How are Durham University’s political societies campaigning?

Charlotte Morgan

From meeting the Chancellor to canvassing door-to-door, here’s how students have been campaigning

Lancaster University wins Roses 2026, beating York for the fifth consecutive year

Erin Malik

The 60th anniversary of the tournament confirmed that roses are still red

Roses never looked so red! Here’s your Saturday Roses recap

Amy Laird

Lancaster has 187.5 points to York’s 107.5

Coachella FOMO? Here’s which set your Newcastle Uni degree would be

Alexandra Friend

We hear you praying yours is Bieberchella

University of York rugby student escorted off pitch during Roses match

Hannah Rambour

The student was escorted during a men’s rugby match at the University of Lancaster