All the major signs that Zendaya might not return to Euphoria – and what she’s said about it

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Last night’s episode of Euphoria was gripping. Kitty’s scene left not only Rue speechless, but also the majority of us who read between the lines and understood the disturbing hidden details of what it meant.

There were so many crazy plot points, but a lot of discussion lies around Zendaya’s future on the show, with some fans suggesting her character Rue could be written out of a potential season four.

The conversation has come about after Rue’s specific storyline and the emotionally heavy tone of episode four, but also resurfaced comments from Zendaya herself about managing her workload and taking breaks between major projects.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

The ending of episode four left a big question mark over Rue’s final story arc – her detached, observational role only seems to worsen as season three progresses, and whilst she navigates addiction and emotional instability. Episode four in particular fuelled fan theories, as Rue appears increasingly disconnected from the people and situations around her.

She’s also now regarded as a snitch and many people think that she knows her time is coming, whether it be prison or worse. So she’s wanting to do some good deeds before that time comes.

Rue’s boss even described her eyes as “the eyes of a rat” and some believe there just aren’t many more places for her to go next.

But other theories point towards Zendaya’s exit from Euphoria season four too. Recent interviews from Zendaya explain how she plans to “disappear for a little bit” after her jam packet schedule has left her back to back. The actress told People: “I really appreciate everyone who supports any of the movies or who supports my career in any kind of way.

“I’m deeply appreciative, and like I said, I just hope you guys don’t get sick of me this year because I’ll tell you what: After this, I’m disappearing for a little bit. I’m going to have to go into hiding for just a little bit.”

She’s previously spoken generally about the importance of stepping back from acting commitments when needed, especially as she’s been so full on with large scale projects like Euphoria.

However, there’s been no confirmation from either HBO or Zendaya that Rue’s storyline is ending before Euphoria season four, or that Zendaya will not return in future. It’s yet to be confirmed that there’ll be a fourth season of Euphoria, but the long gaps between seasons are bound to keep people guessing.

Featured image via HBO