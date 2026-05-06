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JPMorgan employees speak on Lorna Hajdini’s s*x slave’ relationship as new allegations filed

They shared what he was ‘really like’ to work with

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News
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Coworkers at JPMorgan, including Lorna Hajdini and John Doe, have spoken out about their alleged “relationship”, including what he was really like to work with.

Last week, an anonymous John Doe lawsuit was filed against Lorna Hajdini, an executive director at JPMorgan Chase’s Leveraged Finance division. The man, who is unnamed in the suit, accused Lorna of using him as a sex slave and leveraging his job and promotions in return for sexual favours.

In the now-withdrawn original lawsuit, John Doe claimed that on several occasions, he would plead for her to stop when she was making sexual advancements towards him, and he wouldn’t listen.

“I own you, Brownie,” he alleged she told him.

via X

A new lawsuit was filed on 4th May to make “corrections” to the original suit. In statements provided to the New York Post, coworkers of Lorna and John Doe shared their opinion on the two and clarified what their business relationship was

Lorna was described as a “top performer” within the company.

“He has tarnished her with a complete fabrication,” claimed one person.

Meanwhile, John Doe was described by one employee as “socially awkward, but overall, met the requirements of someone who was working at the bank.

They also claimed that John Doe did not report to Lorna,  despite his allegations of her holding a raise above him in return for sexual favours.

The now-deleted court reports accessed by the Daily Mail claim that she: “constantly harassed him and forced him to engage in sexual behaviour with her on several occasions.”

She has vehemently rejected these claims. Additionally, JPMorgan claims they did an internal investigation and found no evidence to support his claims.

“Following an investigation, we don’t believe there’s any merit to these claims,” the spokesperson said. “While numerous employees cooperated with the investigation, the complainant refused to participate and has declined to provide facts that would be central to support his allegations.”

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Featured image via LinkedIn/Canva

More on: News US Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News
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