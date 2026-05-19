Anna Paul deletes shady TikTok as rumours around filming OnlyFans with brother intensify

An alleged video of the incident is going viral

2 hours ago

TikToker Anna Paul has deleted a video after an alleged clip of her brother filming her NSFW OnlyFans content began circulating online.

The last two years have been full of scandals for Anna Paul. The creator, who has over 5 million followers on TikTok, films travel vlogs while exploring the world with her family. She’s very open about sourcing her income through OnlyFans, where she’s been a top creator for the past eight years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Paul 💗 (@annapaul)

However, recent videos from critics of Anna have circulated, allegedly showing her brother recording her content. Atis, who appears in many of her videos, can be heard saying, “One minute 17 seconds is pretty good, and it’s not even slo-mo,” as Anna stands nude in the shower.

It’s not confirmed if it is actually Atis speaking. Anna has previously denied allegations that her brother films her OnlyFans content. The Tab has reached out to Anna Paul for comment.

The Australian influencer shared a tongue-in-cheek TikTok yesterday about the drama surrounding her, before quickly deleting it.

“I think I need a PowerPoint on my own lore. At this point, I’m a viewer too. What did Anna Paul do, and why is it everything?” the text on screen said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Paul 💗 (@annapaul)

Anna has previously addressed criticism of her relationship with her brother in several TikTok videos.

“Apparently, my brother and I have a weird relationship, and I see it all the time, it’s even in the search suggestions, and it’s like ‘Anna and Atis Paul weird sibling relationship’, and it’s like, bro? Just because we’re best friends, people are like ‘Do they maybe f8ck?'” she said in a video from 2024.

“My brother is my soulmate, and we’re so close that in high school there was a rumour that apparently we slept together, and because I think teenagers, they see a girl and a boy that are close and they’re like ‘Oh my God – sex, right?’ I am 25, and he’s 23, and we are so inseparable,” she said in another video.

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Featured image via TikTok