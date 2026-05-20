Confirmed: The truth about the future of MAFS UK after false claims the show has been ‘axed’

5 hours ago

Many people have been questioning if MAFS UK even has a future following the news in the last couple of days. Earlier this week it was announced that Channel 4 had commissioned an external review into contributor welfare on Married at First Sight UK. This came after three brides made s*xual misconduct claims, with former cast members claiming they were assaulted while filming took place.

The women involved shared detailed accounts of their allegations, including two brides who claimed they were r*ped by their on-screen husbands during the experiment. A Panorama episode titled The Dark Side of Married at First Sight aired on Monday (18th) and told their stories.

Following this, people have questioned if MAFS UK will ever return to screens. The next series of MAFS UK, which would be series six of the show, has already been filmed, and would be expected to air around autumn/winter time. Here’s what’s actually happening.

Yesterday, it was falsely claimed that MAFS UK had been axed

Yesterday, The Sun reported that the next series of MAFS UK had been “axed” amid the allegations and review. The article claimed the series was set to air in September, but “Married at First Sight UK bosses have sensationally axed the show’s next series.”

It went on to say filming had completely wrapped, but just weeks later, the show was “canned”.

Channel 4 has confirmed the future of the show

Channel 4 has since told The Tab these claims aren’t true. In fact, no decision has been made about series six of the show, and a decision will not be made until the review into the show has been completed. For now, the show has been filmed, and that’s all.

A MAFS spokesperson told The Tab: “No decision has been made on the broadcast of MAFS UK series six. We have just announced an external review into contributor welfare on MAFS UK and we need to see what that finds before deciding what happens next.”

Channel 4 confirmed it expects the review to report in the coming months, and will share a summary of findings and recommendations at the appropriate time. In the meantime, the channel has pulled all previous MAFS UK episodes from streaming.

“We take these issues very seriously and are committed to ensuring that we continue to lead the industry in our duty of care for contributors,” a statement said.

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