Nigel Farage appoints Lancaster Uni student as president of new Students for Reform group

2 hours ago

Nigel Farage has selected a Lancaster University student, Jack Eccles, as the president of a new national association called Students for Reform.

The appointment of Jack Eccles as the new president was announced yesterday via Instagram. Jack expressed that he has been working with members of the Reform party for months on a “special project”.

It was great to have a chat to @ZiaYusufUK Reforms new head of policy and head of DOGE… We had a brief discussion on the great work his DOGE team are doing and how much waste they are uncovering Zia is one of the greatest minds in the Reform party pic.twitter.com/eFPvxHTYo7 — Jack Eccles 𝕏 (@JackEccles_JAE) September 10, 2025

What is Students for Reform?

Jack Eccles explained on Instagram: “Students for Reform is a national association consisting of local university associations all across the country, who aim to not only create a nationwide network of students but also to challenge consistent leftist biases within universities and student unions.”

He views his new national role within Reform UK as a “mission to give Reform students a voice and encourage more to speak up”.

Jack Eccles already leads the Lancaster University Reform UK association, which was organised by students. In June this year, he appeared on GB News alongside Martin Daubney. He discussed the Reform UK society, freedom of speech and reform on UK university campuses.

The formation of Lancaster’s Reform UK society in May this year was controversial among students. The student union refused affiliation. Lancaster University said: “The Reform UK society’s current conduct, not its political affiliation, demonstrates repeated breaches of LUSU’s Code of Conduct and Equality-Act – protected standards.”

A LUSU spokesperson told The Tab: “As this group is not affiliated to LUSU we cannot comment on its membership or office-holders. No application has been received for affiliation. Any society applying is dealt with according to LUSU rules and regulations, but at the moment resource issues mean we are not processing any applications for affiliation.”

A Lancaster University spokesperson said: “Lancaster University is a safe and welcoming place to work and study, where freedom of speech within the law is upheld. Our community values respectful debate, and people should expect to meet with diverse opinions that do not necessarily align with their own. All students are free to participate in political life both on and off campus, provided their activities remain within the law.”

Featured image before edits via GB News and YouTube