The Tab

Nigel Farage appoints Lancaster Uni student as president of new Students for Reform group

Jack Eccles leads the Lancaster Reform UK student group

Evie-Mae Ford | News

Nigel Farage has selected a Lancaster University student, Jack Eccles, as the president of a new national association called Students for Reform.

The appointment of Jack Eccles as the new president was announced yesterday via Instagram. Jack expressed that he has been working with members of the Reform party for months on a “special project”.

What is Students for Reform?

Jack Eccles explained on Instagram: “Students for Reform is a national association consisting of local university associations all across the country, who aim to not only create a nationwide network of students but also to challenge consistent leftist biases within universities and student unions.”

He views his new national role within Reform UK as a “mission to give Reform students a voice and encourage more to speak up”.

Jack Eccles already leads the Lancaster University Reform UK association, which was organised by students. In June this year, he appeared on GB News alongside Martin Daubney. He discussed the Reform UK society, freedom of speech and reform on UK university campuses.

The formation of Lancaster’s Reform UK society in May this year was controversial among students. The student union refused affiliation. Lancaster University said: “The Reform UK society’s current conduct, not its political affiliation, demonstrates repeated breaches of LUSU’s Code of Conduct and Equality-Act – protected standards.”

A LUSU spokesperson told The Tab: “As this group is not affiliated to LUSU we cannot comment on its membership or office-holders. No application has been received for affiliation. Any society applying is dealt with according to LUSU rules and regulations, but at the moment resource issues mean we are not processing any applications for affiliation.”

Most Read

Exposed: The MAFS UK 2025 cast who already have new partners since the show

We know loads more juicy details about the holiday Julia-Ruth and Joe had together after MAFS

The wages the MAFS UK 2025 cast earned before the show prove who *really* needs fame

A Lancaster University spokesperson said: “Lancaster University is a safe and welcoming place to work and study, where freedom of speech within the law is upheld. Our community values respectful debate, and people should expect to meet with diverse opinions that do not necessarily align with their own. All students are free to participate in political life both on and off campus, provided their activities remain within the law.”

Featured image before edits via GB News and YouTube

Evie-Mae Ford | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Lancaster professor believes more should be done to support local students at universities

Here’s how to romanticise your Lancs Uni life this Michaelmas term

Lancaster University takes a step closer to opening new campus in India

Latest

Nigel Farage appoints Lancaster Uni student as president of new Students for Reform group

Evie-Mae Ford

Jack Eccles leads the Lancaster Reform UK student group

The top five hot drinks to get you through an all-nighter

Feyi Awosika

Whether you are catching up on the Traitors or rushing your dissertation proposal, a solid hot drink is a life-saver

I found the best charity shopping route in York so you don’t have to

Freya Burberry

We all know students love a bargain

selling sunset cast season nine feud insta

The rises in Insta followers prove who Selling Sunset viewers think won each major feud

Claudia Cox

Chelsea really triumphed

Celebrities met dating apps

Who knew? These are all the vibey celebrities who actually met on dating apps

Suchismita Ghosh

Because even the rich and famous have to swipe right sometimes

Uni of Manchester warns students about ‘racist’ Charles Dickens over 1851 essay

Jessica Owen

The warning was sent to students on a specific English Literature module

Pluribus Zosia villain

The actress who plays the most mysterious character in Pluribus explains who she really is

Harrison Brocklehurst

Zosia is the wildest character on TV right now

‘Pits of hell’: What the state of behind the scenes at Selling Sunset is *really* like right now

Hayley Soen

‘It’s not the show I signed up for’

Here’s exactly how to do that adorable AI puppy trend where you’re surrounded by dogs

Ellissa Bain

Literally obsessed

Student group forms in solidarity with Lancaster University strike action

Erin Malik

The Lancaster Student Solidarity group have released a statement on the Action Short Of Strike

Nigel Farage appoints Lancaster Uni student as president of new Students for Reform group

Evie-Mae Ford

Jack Eccles leads the Lancaster Reform UK student group

The top five hot drinks to get you through an all-nighter

Feyi Awosika

Whether you are catching up on the Traitors or rushing your dissertation proposal, a solid hot drink is a life-saver

I found the best charity shopping route in York so you don’t have to

Freya Burberry

We all know students love a bargain

selling sunset cast season nine feud insta

The rises in Insta followers prove who Selling Sunset viewers think won each major feud

Claudia Cox

Chelsea really triumphed

Celebrities met dating apps

Who knew? These are all the vibey celebrities who actually met on dating apps

Suchismita Ghosh

Because even the rich and famous have to swipe right sometimes

Uni of Manchester warns students about ‘racist’ Charles Dickens over 1851 essay

Jessica Owen

The warning was sent to students on a specific English Literature module

Pluribus Zosia villain

The actress who plays the most mysterious character in Pluribus explains who she really is

Harrison Brocklehurst

Zosia is the wildest character on TV right now

‘Pits of hell’: What the state of behind the scenes at Selling Sunset is *really* like right now

Hayley Soen

‘It’s not the show I signed up for’

Here’s exactly how to do that adorable AI puppy trend where you’re surrounded by dogs

Ellissa Bain

Literally obsessed

Student group forms in solidarity with Lancaster University strike action

Erin Malik

The Lancaster Student Solidarity group have released a statement on the Action Short Of Strike