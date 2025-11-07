The Tab

Lancaster University takes a step closer to opening new campus in India

Keir Starmer said he’s ‘delighted that more Indian students will be able to benefit from a world-class British education’

Shya Chotai | News

Lancaster University has taken a step closer to opening a new campus in Karnataka State in South India.

The announcement follows the university’s participation in a UK delegation consisting of 125 CEO’s, entrepreneurs, and cultural leaders, headed by Keir Starmer.

The university reports that the decision will further Lancaster’s international standing and its reputation for delivering high quality transnational education.

The plan was announced during Keir’s trade mission, which took place in Mumbai, and the campus itself would be in the city of Bengaluru.

The scheme offers an opportunity to receive a UK degree whilst studying in India, appealing to students who may not want to relocate.

A “Letter of Intent” issued at a ceremony in India means Lancaster will start working with local partners in the Bengaluru region. They will develop programmes to study and research in the city, widening opportunities in that area.

This will include the sharing of knowledge, talent and developing research globally. There will be further opportunities for the university to partner with local Indian businesses, strengthening both the UK and Indian economies.

Lancaster University, a top 10 UK university with a gold teaching rating, already has an internationally respected presence, with partnerships in Ghana, Germany, China, Malaysia and Indonesia.

India also has partnerships with UK universities including York, Aberdeen, Bristol, Liverpool, Queen’s Belfast, Surrey and Coventry. The country has plans to open more campuses by 2026, with the aim of 70 million UK-based student spots by 2035.

The degrees first introduced include accounting and finance, management, computer science and data science, with more set to be added as the campus develops. There are further talks of postgraduate courses to become available in the future.

Pro-vice-chancellor of Lancaster University, Professor Simon Guy, said by opening a campus in the city of Bengaluru, which is seen as a hub for technology and education, Lancaster University will “partner with Indian businesses, the local industries and local universities to collectively spark growth and generate opportunity.”

Keir Starmer said: “Our great British universities are admired all over the world for their teaching excellence, high-quality research and commitment to innovation.

“I’m delighted that more Indian students will be able to benefit from a world-class British education in the near future – strengthening the ties between our two countries while pumping millions back into our economy and supporting jobs at home.”

