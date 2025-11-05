Man banned from Lancaster City Centre for anti-social behaviour

A man has been banned from Lancaster City Centre on account of reports of theft and anti-social behaviour

A man, with no fixed residence, was given a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) in October 2025.

This order prohibits him from entering Lancaster City Centre for two years.

Police officers have issued this after reports of theft and disruptive behaviour in and around the Lancaster City area.

Following the Criminal Behaviour Order, the man, who has been identified as Stephen Cowsill, will not be allowed to visit or enter the Lancaster City Centre area until 2027. This charge was given on account of several incidents that involved theft and inappropriate behaviour in public.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said to Lancashire Post: “Lancaster is a great place to live and work, and we want it to stay that way”.

From this, Lancaster City citizens have been motivated to stay informed following the banishment about the safety in and around the city.

If you feel unsafe when in the City, due to harassment, intimidation or any other community safety issues, you can contact the local council’s community safety team: Lancaster City Council on 01524 582000 or email [email protected]