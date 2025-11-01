Remember, remember! Your guide to Fireworks displays in Lancaster
Wrap up warm, bring your friends, and revel in what Lancs has to offer this Bonfire Night
Now that Halloween is over, it’s only right that we scramble to try and find something equally as exciting to keep us occupied in the run-up to Christmas.
Thankfully, Lancaster is pulling out all of the stops for Bonfire Night this year, with events running from 1st-10th November.
Here’s your trusty guide to the fireworks displays and bonfire events happening in Lancaster this November.
Saturday 1st November
Halloween & Bonfire – Bay View Holiday Park
Price: Free-£2
Location: Bay View Holiday Park, LA5 9TN
Time: All day
Bay View Holiday Park is starting our week off with a bang (pun intended) by hosting a joint event for Halloweekend and Bonfire Night. They’re hosting “a spooktacular day of fun and fireworks” which includes a pumpkin trail, crafts, and a fancy dress disco during the day. Their bonfire will be lit at 7pm and will be followed by fireworks, with all proceeds from the event going to Breast Cancer Now.
Galgate Children’s Treat Day Bonfire Night
Price: Adults £6
Location: Ellel Village Hall, LA2 0LQ
Time: 5pm
Ellel Village Hall will be open from 5pm for hot food and refreshments, followed by a bonfire at 6pm and fireworks at 6:45pm.
Wednesday 5th November
Bonfire and Firework Display
Price: Donations encouraged
Location: Miss Whalley’s Field, LA1 3HF
Time: 6pm
Most Read
The Gregson Festival Group runs a free community event each year for a firework display on Miss Whalley’s Field. The event starts with a lantern procession at 6pm from the Gregson Centre to the field, with the bonfire being lit at 6:30. The firework display will begin at 6:45pm and last for approximately 20 minutes.
Kirkby Lonsdale RUFC annual Bonfire and Fireworks Night
Price: £5
Location: Kirkby Lonsdale Rugby Club, LA6 2DS
Time: 4pm
The Rugby Club’s website promotes that they will have a “Bar open from 4pm, with the bonfire lit at 6.15pm and fireworks at 6.45pm prompt.” The event will cost £25 per car, or £5 per pedestrian on the gate. There will also be sideshows and a funfair.
Bonfire Night with 3rd Morecambe Scouts
Price: Adults £1
Location: 3rd Morecambe Scout Hut, LA3 1EX
Time: 6pm
A local Scouts group will be hosting a “fun night of fireworks, food, and good company” this Wednesday. Hot dogs, jacket puds, and refreshments are available to support the group, beginning at 6pm.
6th November
Light Up Lancaster
Price: free
Location: Lancaster City Centre
Time: 5pm
Whilst not strictly a firework show and showcasing displays, we couldn’t talk about winter light shows without mentioning student-favourite Light Up Lancaster.
Vale of Lune Fireworks Display
Price: Adults £7.50
Location: Vale of Lune Rugby Club, LA1 2TT
Time: 5pm
The Vale of Lune Rugby Club’s display will include food stalls, a fairground, live music, and TWO firework displays. Wristbands for entry need to be bought in advance behind the bar.
7th November
Light Up Lancaster
Price: Free
Location: Lancaster City Centre
Time: 5pm
8th November
Light Up Lancaster
Price: Free
Location: Lancaster City Centre
Time: 5pm
Bolton-le-Sands Bonfire and Fireworks Display
Price: £7
Location: Bolton-le-Sands Community Centre, LA5 8DW
Time: 6pm
The Bolton-le-Sands annual fireworks display is back this year. Gates open at 6pm, the bonfire will be lit at 6:45, followed by the fireworks display happening when the bulk of the crowd arrives, so make sure to get there in plenty of time.
Lancaster Cricket Club
Price: Adults £7
Location: Lancaster Cricket and Sports Club, LA1 5QU
Time: 5pm
Lancaster Cricket Club’s 2025 fireworks begin at 8:30pm, with another incredible display by The Pyro Guy. The event will also contain food stalls, free face painting, live music, and fairground rides.
9th November
Heysham Village Fireworks Extravaganza
Price: Free
Location: Heysham Village, LA3 2RP
Time: 5pm
Organised by J.Bird Event Amusements, Heysham Village’s firework display is one of the free displays for this year. The children’s fireworks display begins at 6:30, then the main one will take place from 8:30. There will also be food stalls, a funfair, and evening entertainment.
10th November
Morecambe Promenade Fireworks Extravaganza
Price: Free
Location: Morecambe Promenade, LA4 4BJ
Time: 6:30pm
Following on from Sunday’s event in Heysham Village, the Morecambe Promenade event will follow the same timetable, including live entertainment and family activities throughout the day.
Featured images before edits via Kirkby Lonsdale Rugby Club website, Bay View Holiday Park on Facebook, and Lancaster Cricket & Sports Club on Facebook.
For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.