Remember, remember! Your guide to Fireworks displays in Lancaster

Wrap up warm, bring your friends, and revel in what Lancs has to offer this Bonfire Night

16 hours ago

Now that Halloween is over, it’s only right that we scramble to try and find something equally as exciting to keep us occupied in the run-up to Christmas.

Thankfully, Lancaster is pulling out all of the stops for Bonfire Night this year, with events running from 1st-10th November.

Here’s your trusty guide to the fireworks displays and bonfire events happening in Lancaster this November.

Saturday 1st November

Halloween & Bonfire – Bay View Holiday Park

Price: Free-£2

Location: Bay View Holiday Park, LA5 9TN

Time: All day

Bay View Holiday Park is starting our week off with a bang (pun intended) by hosting a joint event for Halloweekend and Bonfire Night. They’re hosting “a spooktacular day of fun and fireworks” which includes a pumpkin trail, crafts, and a fancy dress disco during the day. Their bonfire will be lit at 7pm and will be followed by fireworks, with all proceeds from the event going to Breast Cancer Now.

Galgate Children’s Treat Day Bonfire Night

Price: Adults £6

Location: Ellel Village Hall, LA2 0LQ

Time: 5pm

Ellel Village Hall will be open from 5pm for hot food and refreshments, followed by a bonfire at 6pm and fireworks at 6:45pm.

Wednesday 5th November

Bonfire and Firework Display

Price: Donations encouraged

Location: Miss Whalley’s Field, LA1 3HF

Time: 6pm

The Gregson Festival Group runs a free community event each year for a firework display on Miss Whalley’s Field. The event starts with a lantern procession at 6pm from the Gregson Centre to the field, with the bonfire being lit at 6:30. The firework display will begin at 6:45pm and last for approximately 20 minutes.

Kirkby Lonsdale RUFC annual Bonfire and Fireworks Night

Price: £5

Location: Kirkby Lonsdale Rugby Club, LA6 2DS

Time: 4pm

The Rugby Club’s website promotes that they will have a “Bar open from 4pm, with the bonfire lit at 6.15pm and fireworks at 6.45pm prompt.” The event will cost £25 per car, or £5 per pedestrian on the gate. There will also be sideshows and a funfair.

Bonfire Night with 3rd Morecambe Scouts

Price: Adults £1

Location: 3rd Morecambe Scout Hut, LA3 1EX

Time: 6pm

A local Scouts group will be hosting a “fun night of fireworks, food, and good company” this Wednesday. Hot dogs, jacket puds, and refreshments are available to support the group, beginning at 6pm.

6th November

Light Up Lancaster

Price: free

Location: Lancaster City Centre

Time: 5pm

Whilst not strictly a firework show and showcasing displays, we couldn’t talk about winter light shows without mentioning student-favourite Light Up Lancaster.

We’re so excited for Light Up Lancaster to head back to the city; following on from our incredible experience last year , we just can’t wait to go back. “Audiences will be treated to beautiful light artworks, installations and projections that playfully illuminate the city’s heritage buildings and open spaces”, with a new theme this year of “In The Blink Of An Eye”.

Vale of Lune Fireworks Display

Price: Adults £7.50

Location: Vale of Lune Rugby Club, LA1 2TT

Time: 5pm

The Vale of Lune Rugby Club’s display will include food stalls, a fairground, live music, and TWO firework displays. Wristbands for entry need to be bought in advance behind the bar.

7th November

Light Up Lancaster

Price: Free

Location: Lancaster City Centre

Time: 5pm

8th November

Light Up Lancaster

Price: Free

Location: Lancaster City Centre

Time: 5pm

Bolton-le-Sands Bonfire and Fireworks Display

Price: £7

Location: Bolton-le-Sands Community Centre, LA5 8DW

Time: 6pm

The Bolton-le-Sands annual fireworks display is back this year. Gates open at 6pm, the bonfire will be lit at 6:45, followed by the fireworks display happening when the bulk of the crowd arrives, so make sure to get there in plenty of time.

Lancaster Cricket Club

Price: Adults £7

Location: Lancaster Cricket and Sports Club, LA1 5QU

Time: 5pm

Lancaster Cricket Club’s 2025 fireworks begin at 8:30pm, with another incredible display by The Pyro Guy. The event will also contain food stalls, free face painting, live music, and fairground rides.

9th November

Heysham Village Fireworks Extravaganza

Price: Free

Location: Heysham Village, LA3 2RP

Time: 5pm

Organised by J.Bird Event Amusements, Heysham Village’s firework display is one of the free displays for this year. The children’s fireworks display begins at 6:30, then the main one will take place from 8:30. There will also be food stalls, a funfair, and evening entertainment.

10th November

Morecambe Promenade Fireworks Extravaganza

Price: Free

Location: Morecambe Promenade, LA4 4BJ

Time: 6:30pm

Following on from Sunday’s event in Heysham Village, the Morecambe Promenade event will follow the same timetable, including live entertainment and family activities throughout the day.

Featured images before edits via Kirkby Lonsdale Rugby Club website, Bay View Holiday Park on Facebook, and Lancaster Cricket & Sports Club on Facebook.

