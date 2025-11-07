The Tab

Here’s how to romanticise your Lancs Uni life this Michaelmas term

Want to feel like you’re in an episode of Gilmore Girls? We’ve got you sorted x

Grace Crossley

It’s been just over a month since the start of Michaelmas term, so hopefully you’ve started to figure out your way around Lancaster.

We’ve got to that time of the year when assignments are starting to stack up and the days keep getting shorter. So what better way to get through the rest of term than by romanticising your Lancs Uni life?

Check out Light Up Lancaster

Light Up Lancaster is a free city-wide event that takes place every year at the start of November. The theme for this year is In the Blink of an Eye and will have unique artwork incorporating pieces made out of projections, light, and installations.

There is no set place for the event, as different heritage buildings across the city take part and are illuminated through the night.

It’s on 6th-8th November from 5pm till 10pm, so make sure to wrap up warm. We definitely recommend getting a hot chocolate or crepe from one of the food stands whilst you’re there.

Join a society

I think I can speak for a lot of people when I say it’s daunting to join a new society a few weeks after term has started. But we promise it is so much easier than you’d think.

If you are worried about joining one later in the term, there are plenty of societies that don’t require you to have attended before to take part, such as the Baking Society (plus you get to make tasty treats to bring home to your flatmates).

Societies are run by students for students, and they will always welcome new members with open arms. Have a look at both the LUSU website and Instagram to find any societies you may be interested in.

Go to concerts

Lancaster is only an hour train ride away from Manchester, which is home to a range of popular concert venues.

It’s a popular city for tours, particularly world tours by larger artists. In the past year, artists such as Charli XCX and Oasis have performed there. The best part about it is that you can easily catch a return train back to Lancaster, meaning there’s no worrying about hotels or finding somewhere to spend the night.

Aside from Manchester, Lancaster is home to multiple popular music venues, such as Kanteena and The Pub, so make sure to check them out too.

Studying in cute spots

As it’s almost reading week, most courses have some form of exams or assignments due soon, so why not pick a cute spot on campus to study?

Obviously the library is a popular answer, but why not try somewhere new, like one of the many college common rooms and study spaces, or the LEC Atrium?

If you fancy treating yourself after doing some hard work, we recommend going to Costa or Coastal and getting a hot drink, especially now that it’s basically winter.

Go and see a film at one of the cinemas in town

Lancaster is home to both Vue and The Dukes, so there will always be something that’s going to interest you if you fancy a trip to see a film in town.

The Dukes is a popular independent venue which typically screens both classic and less mainstream films (as well as popular new releases), whereas Vue is usually the go-to place for big cinema films (it was totally packed for Wicked).

Both cinemas are student-budget friendly and are close to the bus station, so you can easily get back to uni afterwards.

Going on walks around campus

So many students don’t realise that we have a two and a half kilometre walk around the outskirts of campus, and when it’s light outside it is so lovely. Plus, there’s the added bonus of visiting the School of Architecture near County (where you can take some super cute pics).

We recommend going on walks at sunset as the views are just amazing, and walks in general are really beneficial for your wellbeing – a win-win.

Celebrate Christmas at Lancs

Even if you’re going home for the Christmas holidays, you can still make the most of the festivities and explore the events going on in Lancaster.

Lancaster On Ice is very popular every year, with an ice skating rink being put up in Dalton Square. There’s also a ferris wheel with views of the city and market stalls all along the town centre.

It’s a really fun day out and a great activity to do either alone or with friends, so we definitely recommend going along and seeing what it’s like.

