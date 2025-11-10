The Tab

Lancaster professor believes more should be done to support local students at universities

A Lancaster University professor believes a lack of local student attendance can lead to greater tensions between universities and their communities

Alexa Baumann | News

Professor Paul Ashwin of higher education at Lancaster University, believes a lack of outreach and high entry requirements may lead local students to believe universities within their communities are not for them.

Paul Ashwin was originally quoted in the Times Higher Education and his quote was later republished in The Warwick Boar.

This comes after findings that local students only make up ten to fifteen per cent of the student body at some elite UK universities.

The Warwick Boar article focused on the fact that international students outnumber local students and that globalisation may affect the representation of local students. This can be seen through a study revealing that only thirteen per cent of Warwick students come from the West Midlands, one of the lowest percentages of elite UK universities.

Lancaster Professor Paul Ashwin claims these situations occur through a mixture of high entry requirements and insufficient outreach programs.

Paul Ashwin told Times Higher Education the lack of local community connection due to a lack of local students can give rise to ““a sense that whilst [the university] is located in the community, it is not a part of the community with local people feeling that it is ‘not for them’.”

He goes on to say universities have a key role in sharing knowledge and if this is unsuccessful, it can lead to higher tensions between students and the local community.

Universities are taking on higher amounts of international students, as they pay between £11,000 and £38,000 a year, a much higher fee than home students.

At Lancaster University, international students currently make up 34 per cent of the student body and around 25 per cent of the university’s total income. In the academic year of 2023/24 around 40 per cent of Lancaster University home students were from North West England, with 17 per cent being from Lancashire or Cumbria.

Lancaster University currently invites schools and colleges on campus tours, gives talks, visits schools and colleges across the UK and individual departments run taster days.

The university library also offers research days for students completing A-levels or EPQs and allows students over the age of 16 to use the library study spaces. Lancaster University also runs the Access Lancaster programme, designed to support students post-16 education from widening participation backgrounds.

Alexa Baumann | News
Shay

Shay Mitchell explains reason for ‘gross’ child skincare brand – it’s nothing to do with beauty

Kieran Galpin

People are really angry, with one calling it ‘dystopian’

Drag race UK Krystal Versace

Messy drama as Krystal Versace dragged for slating one of the current Drag Race UK queens

Harrison Brocklehurst

Krystal said ‘First of all, you’re not going to be a star’

glen powell and the university of texas at austin

Omg, Glen Powell is secretly studying film and TV at a prestigious university

Claudia Cox

Is there nothing he can’t do?!

It’s the final week! The bumper episode schedule for MAFS UK including huge two-part reunion

Hayley Soen

The reunion episodes are the longest in the series so far

After *that* bombshell, Julia-Ruth reveals if she and Joe had any contact during MAFS UK

Ellissa Bain

They slept together after the experiment

Katy Perry Orlando Bloom Halloween

Debunked: No, Orlando Bloom’s ‘new girlfriend’ didn’t dress as Katy Perry for Halloween

Harrison Brocklehurst

The allegations have gone viral this weekend – but here’s why they’re nonsense

love is blind season nine cast

Only one person was scouted for Love Is Blind season nine and it’s who you think it is

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It makes so much sense

Celebrity Traitors’ Joe Marler reveals how he really feels about Nick Mohammed’s betrayal

Hebe Hancock

It was brutal tbh

Since Keye was so salty about Davide’s home, here’s who actually lives in the poshest area on MAFS

Kieran Galpin

Some people clearly carry their poshness better than others

The clipped moment of Donald Trump’s speech that caused two major BBC chiefs to resign

Harrison Brocklehurst

The stitched together sections in the BBC clip were 50 minutes apart in Trump’s speech

