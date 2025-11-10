The Tab

Celebrity Traitors’ Joe Marler reveals how he really feels about Nick Mohammed’s betrayal

It was brutal tbh

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

The nation’s still not over Nick Mohammed’s shocking betrayal on The Celebrity Traitors — and, as it turns out, neither is Joe Marler.

In Thursday night’s finale, rugby legend Joe was left gobsmacked after Nick voted him off instead of Alan Carr. The move cost them both the game — and handed Alan the £87,500 prize pot for his charity, Neuroblastoma UK. Brutal.

Credit: BBC

Nick had basically agreed to boot Alan after Joe started to suspect him, but in a last-minute switch-up, Nick went rogue and banished Joe instead. Why? Because Joe had told Cat Burns he was “sorry” as she left the roundtable.

When Nick and fellow Faithful David Olusoga walked out to meet Joe and Cat after Alan’s win, Joe didn’t hold back — joking: “I suggest you two have your drinks on the top step.”

Now, speaking on Saturday Kitchen, Joe has revealed how he actually feels about the whole thing: “I was heartbroken. He didn’t stick to my plan. He went with his gut, which is a massive shame.”

Credit: BBC

But in true Joe fashion, he couldn’t stay mad for long.

“I still was so in love with him,” he admitted. “Because that little dicky bow, his little face, the three little love hearts he put on my name. Although in that moment I was heartbroken, I was like, ‘Aww’.”

People went feral on X about the betrayal. One person wrote: “I’m so disappointed by my fallen king Nick Mohammed – he did Joe Marler so dirty.”

Most Read

MAFS UK Rebecca work earns

MAFS UK’s Rebecca showed off her stunning home, and now we finally know how she can afford it

king's college london vc salary

Kings College London vice chancellor lives rent free in luxury flat despite £300k salary

It might be a week away, but these details have already leaked about the outcome of MAFS UK

Another added: “Joe Marler was pounded on the rugby pitch for 20 years, but nothing hurt as badly as Nick’s 11th-hour betrayal.”

Still, Joe’s taking it all in stride: “I really enjoyed Nick. He is fantastic.”

Credit: BBC

And it wasn’t just Nick getting praise. Joe also gave a sweet shoutout to comedian Joe Wilkinson, confirming their bromance was 100 per cent real: “He’s one of the funniest blokes I’ve come across, and I just fell in love with him.”

Joe also shared a hilarious encounter with Lucy Beaumont, who apparently had no clue who he was.

“You’re in the rugby bubble, and you think everyone knows rugby,” he said. “Then you get out of it, and people are like, ‘Who are you?’ And you go, ‘Good point’.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: BBC

More on: Reality TV The Traitors TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Alan Carr reveals the wholesome reason he got so emotional in the Celebrity Traitors final

Body language expert exposes secret Celebrity Traitors moment that sealed the final’s fate

The four celebs who have already been asked to do The Celebrity Traitors series two

Latest
Shay

Shay Mitchell explains reason for ‘gross’ child skincare brand – it’s nothing to do with beauty

Kieran Galpin

People are really angry, with one calling it ‘dystopian’

Drag race UK Krystal Versace

Messy drama as Krystal Versace dragged for slating one of the current Drag Race UK queens

Harrison Brocklehurst

Krystal said ‘First of all, you’re not going to be a star’

glen powell and the university of texas at austin

Omg, Glen Powell is secretly studying film and TV at a prestigious university

Claudia Cox

Is there nothing he can’t do?!

It’s the final week! The bumper episode schedule for MAFS UK including huge two-part reunion

Hayley Soen

The reunion episodes are the longest in the series so far

After *that* bombshell, Julia-Ruth reveals if she and Joe had any contact during MAFS UK

Ellissa Bain

They slept together after the experiment

Katy Perry Orlando Bloom Halloween

Debunked: No, Orlando Bloom’s ‘new girlfriend’ didn’t dress as Katy Perry for Halloween

Harrison Brocklehurst

The allegations have gone viral this weekend – but here’s why they’re nonsense

love is blind season nine cast

Only one person was scouted for Love Is Blind season nine and it’s who you think it is

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It makes so much sense

Celebrity Traitors’ Joe Marler reveals how he really feels about Nick Mohammed’s betrayal

Hebe Hancock

It was brutal tbh

Since Keye was so salty about Davide’s home, here’s who actually lives in the poshest area on MAFS

Kieran Galpin

Some people clearly carry their poshness better than others

The clipped moment of Donald Trump’s speech that caused two major BBC chiefs to resign

Harrison Brocklehurst

The stitched together sections in the BBC clip were 50 minutes apart in Trump’s speech

Shay

Shay Mitchell explains reason for ‘gross’ child skincare brand – it’s nothing to do with beauty

Kieran Galpin

People are really angry, with one calling it ‘dystopian’

Drag race UK Krystal Versace

Messy drama as Krystal Versace dragged for slating one of the current Drag Race UK queens

Harrison Brocklehurst

Krystal said ‘First of all, you’re not going to be a star’

glen powell and the university of texas at austin

Omg, Glen Powell is secretly studying film and TV at a prestigious university

Claudia Cox

Is there nothing he can’t do?!

It’s the final week! The bumper episode schedule for MAFS UK including huge two-part reunion

Hayley Soen

The reunion episodes are the longest in the series so far

After *that* bombshell, Julia-Ruth reveals if she and Joe had any contact during MAFS UK

Ellissa Bain

They slept together after the experiment

Katy Perry Orlando Bloom Halloween

Debunked: No, Orlando Bloom’s ‘new girlfriend’ didn’t dress as Katy Perry for Halloween

Harrison Brocklehurst

The allegations have gone viral this weekend – but here’s why they’re nonsense

love is blind season nine cast

Only one person was scouted for Love Is Blind season nine and it’s who you think it is

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It makes so much sense

Celebrity Traitors’ Joe Marler reveals how he really feels about Nick Mohammed’s betrayal

Hebe Hancock

It was brutal tbh

Since Keye was so salty about Davide’s home, here’s who actually lives in the poshest area on MAFS

Kieran Galpin

Some people clearly carry their poshness better than others

The clipped moment of Donald Trump’s speech that caused two major BBC chiefs to resign

Harrison Brocklehurst

The stitched together sections in the BBC clip were 50 minutes apart in Trump’s speech