Celebrity Traitors’ Joe Marler reveals how he really feels about Nick Mohammed’s betrayal

The nation’s still not over Nick Mohammed’s shocking betrayal on The Celebrity Traitors — and, as it turns out, neither is Joe Marler.

In Thursday night’s finale, rugby legend Joe was left gobsmacked after Nick voted him off instead of Alan Carr. The move cost them both the game — and handed Alan the £87,500 prize pot for his charity, Neuroblastoma UK. Brutal.

Nick had basically agreed to boot Alan after Joe started to suspect him, but in a last-minute switch-up, Nick went rogue and banished Joe instead. Why? Because Joe had told Cat Burns he was “sorry” as she left the roundtable.

When Nick and fellow Faithful David Olusoga walked out to meet Joe and Cat after Alan’s win, Joe didn’t hold back — joking: “I suggest you two have your drinks on the top step.”

Now, speaking on Saturday Kitchen, Joe has revealed how he actually feels about the whole thing: “I was heartbroken. He didn’t stick to my plan. He went with his gut, which is a massive shame.”

But in true Joe fashion, he couldn’t stay mad for long.

“I still was so in love with him,” he admitted. “Because that little dicky bow, his little face, the three little love hearts he put on my name. Although in that moment I was heartbroken, I was like, ‘Aww’.”

People went feral on X about the betrayal. One person wrote: “I’m so disappointed by my fallen king Nick Mohammed – he did Joe Marler so dirty.”

Another added: “Joe Marler was pounded on the rugby pitch for 20 years, but nothing hurt as badly as Nick’s 11th-hour betrayal.”

Still, Joe’s taking it all in stride: “I really enjoyed Nick. He is fantastic.”

And it wasn’t just Nick getting praise. Joe also gave a sweet shoutout to comedian Joe Wilkinson, confirming their bromance was 100 per cent real: “He’s one of the funniest blokes I’ve come across, and I just fell in love with him.”

Joe also shared a hilarious encounter with Lucy Beaumont, who apparently had no clue who he was.

“You’re in the rugby bubble, and you think everyone knows rugby,” he said. “Then you get out of it, and people are like, ‘Who are you?’ And you go, ‘Good point’.”

Featured image credit: BBC