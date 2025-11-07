The Tab

The four celebs who have already been asked to do The Celebrity Traitors series two

The cast is going to be stacked

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

The Celebrity Traitors is over, but don’t worry – a few celebs have already been asked to do series two and the lineup is going to be absolutely stacked once again.

It was an amazing first celebrity series, and watching the likes of Joe Marler, Alan Carr, Kate Garraway, Nick Mohammed and Cat Burns interact was serious TV gold.

People actually couldn’t believe how stacked the cast was when it first got announced, but the second Celebrity Traitors series could be even better.

Gareth Southgate

Football managing legend Gareth Southgate has had the call up, telling Virgin Radio the producers have already “reached out” about series two but he “can’t do it” because he’s rubbish at the game when he plays with his mates.

“I can’t, because when I’ve played with the lads and the staff, I’ve been a hopeless traitor. Hopeless,” he said before revealing he “gave it away” when he played Traitors with some footballers in Qatar. Sounds like great telly tbh, I’m sure they will convince him to do it.

Ruth Jones

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ruth Jones (@ruthjonesmbe)

A source told The Sun that Ruth Jones has been asked to do the series, saying: “Ruth is one of the names in the frame and she’s been approached about taking part. Given the stellar names they secured for series one, the next instalment has to be just as impressive. Ruth would be an incredible addition to the cast if she can fit it into her schedule.”

Apparently, she’d only consider taking part if she can be a Faithful. That sounds like a yes to me! Nessa in the Traitors castle would be ICONIC.

Danny Dyer

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ITV Studios (@itvstudios)

Speaking on his podcast Live and Let Dyers, Danny Dyer revealed he was asked to do the first series but turned it down because he’d never watched the show. But he’s watched it now and is 100% up for doing the next one. He literally begged them to call him back!

“I’m into it. They did sniff round me about it, I’d never seen it so it was a ‘No’ from me because for one I’d never seen it. Now I’m into it. If you’re going to do it, if you’re famous, it needs to be an indulgence project, you have to love the game,” he said.

“So if you are listening and if the money’s right, then do get in touch because I might get involved in the next series. I think I’d want to be a Traitor, there’s triple bluffs, double bluffs – it’s more fun to be a Traitor, you’ve got a job!”

Martin Lewis

Money man Martin Lewis was asked to do the first series but turned it down too, and he was absolutely gutted about it. He wrote on Instagram: “I’m no Traitor (sadly) I’ve got FOMO looking at the Celebrity Traitors line up. I was asked if I wanted to do it, but said no as I couldn’t commit the time.”

“I hadn’t watched it then (but watched the last series after that & loved it) so now feel a little gutted – though I still don’t have the time.
Sigh!” he added. That sounds like he’ll definitely be up for season two then.

Reality TV The Traitors TV
