Revealed: Which Celebrity Traitors cast members are mates and which have major beef off air

I would not want to be left in a room with Jonathan and Ruth

5 hours ago

If you haven’t been tuning into Celebrity Traitors for the last month, honestly tell me what you’ve been doing instead. The drama with the celebrity twist is another level, and I’m so sad that it will be over after the final today.

With an entirely celeb cast and a lot of them having worked together before on various roles, you’d expect everyone to be friends. However, not is all as it seems. Stephen Fry said that not everything remained harmonious between the cast as a feud erupted as filming got underway. So, we have produced a roundup of all the friends and foes inside the cast of celebrity traitors.

Paloma Faith and Alan Carr: Friends

Paloma and Alan have been real-life friends for years before filming together. However, Alan did kill Paloma, which she revealed she was “gutted” to discover. I’d be gutted if my friend killed me on TV, I can’t lie.

Paloma and Alans friendship spans back years, with them partying and working together. In 2022, they dressed as the Shining Twins for fellow contestant Johnathan Ross’ annual Halloween party. Alan was also Paloma’s first ever podcast guest for Mad, Sad and Bad. I don’t expect he’ll be having a second appearance until she has recovered from him killing her.

The pair have since made up it seems, with Paloma telling Ed Gamble on the Traitors: Uncloaked after show that she’s “spoken to him since” and “finds forgiveness quite an easy thing.”

Jonathan and Ruth: Foe

Now, this is where it starts to get a bit tense. Actor Ruth Codd was the fifth murder on the show and is reported to have had a “behind-the-scenes meltdown” after correctly guessing that Jonathan was a Traitor, according to the Daily Mail.

The insider also revealed how Ruth “called Jonathan a ‘f***ing snake’ and really let go of her anger behind the scenes.” Clearly, she loves the game.

She was also said to have claimed she “knows her own mind” and was frustrated that no one listened to her in the castle.

Claire Balding and Tom Daley: Friends

Claire and Tom are reported to be genuine friends on The Celebrity Traitors, but also off screen. They also share a handy obsession with watching The Traitors, which you think would put them in good steed for this series. They spoke about their bond a lot, both loving sport, and Claire was genuinely really upset when he was banished from the castle.

No offence guys, but you clearly weren’t paying that much attention, after all Tom you were second to be murdered.

Joe Maler and Joe Wilkinson: Friends

Some fans have called it a “Joemance”, and this was an unlikely friendship made on the show, but I’m so here for it. After Joe Wilkinson was murdered, Joe Maler took to Instagram to tell fans he still wasn’t over it. Adorable.

Joe is undoubtedly proof that The Celebrity Traitors made friends and foes – and he definitely has a lot of both.

Johnathan Ross and Joe Marler: Foe

Traitors genius Joe Maler, who managed to correctly guess the remaining traitors last week, is speculated to have an feud with Johnathan Ross which runs deeper than what’s shown on screen.

Fans claim to have spotted a feud between the two and the way Joe sniffed Jonathan out seems like proof enough.

Jonathan and Mark: Friends

Jonathan also opened up on some friendships he made while on the show, adding: “Mark Bonnar I hadn’t met before and we got on very well, we’ve been in touch.” Even as a Traitor he managed to network.

Jonathan and Tameka: Friends

I sense a theme here. Jonathan seems to have made connections with everyone, good and bad. He said: “Tameka, I’ve become very friendly with. I’ve spoken to Tameka quite a lot – sometimes in the group chat. I invited her to go to something with me. One thing she couldn’t come to and the other thing, she was going to come but I had to cancel it because I couldn’t go to it.” It’s giving networking.

Jonathan and Cat: Friends

And as for Cat? The pair became friends on the show, having only known of each other before hand. Their dubious dealings as Traitors left them close knit, with Jonathan explaining: “Cat I knew a little tiny bit and we’ve become friends. Actually, I got an email from her just before starting this.

“Cat I really like. Generally speaking, I’m fairly open to meeting new friends. I’m not saying these are becoming super close friends but I’m not someone who finds it easy to become close with people really quickly.”

Alan and Jonathan: Friends

These two legends are more than familiar with one another, with Alan having appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show more than once. They seemed to get on in the castle, although I imagine big drama if they were to have crossed swords.

Niko Omilana and the whole cast: Acquaintances at best

Some Traitors theorists believe the reason why 27-year-old Youtuber Niko Omilana was voted out first because of his lack of connections within the cast, which favoured the others.

A theory spread on social media that the real reason Niko was voted out was because other celebrities in the castle didn’t know him as well, The BBC reports. To be honest, maybe it has something to do with all the pranks Niko also built his career playing on people, but what do we know?

