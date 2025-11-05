The Tab
Traitors Charlotte Conor Maynard Jonny

The Traitors’ Jonny speaks after getting accused in Conor Maynard and Charlotte baby drama

Maynard says Jonny’s ex wife is claiming he slept with Charlotte around the same time she fell pregnant

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

One of the most enduring dramas to come out of The Traitors is continuing this week to get new layers deep. Charlotte Chilton, who was in the cast of the second season, last year accused singer Conor Maynard of being the father of her daughter Penelope and claims that the pair slept together before she fell pregnant. Charlotte has maintained that he is the only person she slept with in that time and the only person who could be the father of her child, but Conor Maynard took a paternity test which came back to declare that he wasn’t. However, Charlotte has maintained and continued to state that he is. The latest saga however has seen Conor Maynard accuse Jonny Holloway, who was on The Traitors with Charlotte, of being potentially the father after Jonny’s ex wife messaged Conor on Instagram with the accusation – and now Jonny has spoken out.

Jonny has responded to the allegations

After Conor Maynard posted a video mentioning him and showing messages from Jonny’s ex wife that claimed he slept with Charlotte during The Traitors season two, Jonny posted his own TikTok addressing the messy situation.

@jonnyholloway Imagine waking up to finding out your ex wife is spreading rumours about you when you split up before the traitors started filming. #jonnyholloway #veteran #awareness #traitors ♬ original sound – Jonny Holloway

Most Read

This maddening Selling Sunset editing error proves how staged the ‘firing’ of Nicole was

Ok, here’s exactly what MAFS’ Keye actually does for work after ‘six figure salary’ comments

The wild transformation Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi has had since fillers and cosmetic work

In a video captioned “Imagine waking up to finding out your ex wife is spreading rumours about you when you split up before Traitors started filming”, Jonny explained “Imagine waking up in the middle of moving house from a separation that happened before The Traitors started filming that your ex wife is insinuating you’re cheating on her.”

This came after Conor Maynard’s video with the message from Jonny’s ex

@conormaynard Responding further to the recent news, I feel like I’ve been left with no choice… #fyp #foryoupage ♬ original sound – Conor Maynard

Conor Maynard until this year was quite private about the situation with Charlotte, but now another The Traitors star is being name dropped with Jonny he’s been much more vocal. In a video posted yesterday, Maynard showed messages reportedly from Jonny’s ex wife where she claims Jonny told her he slept with Charlotte around the same time she got pregnant.

Conor Maynard explained: “I feel that the main reason that people are still doubting me in this situation is because of the statement that Charlotte is making in the clip that I’m currently reacting to. You know, I don’t and have never wanted to expose or air out someone’s private matters but surely you guys have to understand that there comes a point where I have to defend myself.

“I can understand that with Charlotte saying it can only be me, ‘It can only be Conor, Conor is the only person it can be’, that a lot of you are going to be looking for your own explanations as to why two separate court accredited DNA tests showed that I am not the father.

“You’re going to be looking at rare medical biological cases of someone that carries two sets of DNA. You’re going to being thinking, ‘Oh Conor must’ve paid off these multi-billion-dollar DNA testing companies.'”

Charlotte is claiming it might be chimerism

In an emotional chat with The Sun before the Jonny allegation, Charlotte from The explained “I have researched and researched trying to find the answers because I know for a fact that the only person who can be my daughter’s father is Conor Maynard.

“And finally, after speaking to experts, I have found out that what might have happened is I could have been carrying twins but lost one very early. Then strange genetics come into play, which means that twin could have taken certain DNA so her father could never show up on a paternity test. It is something called chimerism.”

Chimerism is a rare biological condition in which a single individual possesses two or more distinct sets of DNA.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

 

More on: Reality TV The Traitors
Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Five actually compelling theories about how the Celebrity Traitors finale will play out

Celebrity Traitors’ Alan Carr calls fellow contestants ‘thick’ for this jarring reason

People think this ‘proves’ Celebrity Traitors has been ‘set up’ for the Faithfuls to win

Latest

People think they’ve figured out who dies in Stranger Things season five — and it’s not Steve

Suchismita Ghosh

Great, emotional damage for Christmas

Man banned from Lancaster City Centre for anti-social behaviour

Isabella Laithwaite

A man has been banned from Lancaster City Centre on account of reports of theft and anti-social behaviour

emma hernan and boyfriend blake davis selling sunset socials

Blake Davis’s socials say A LOT about his romance with Emma Hernan beyond Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

His Insta is basically a shrine to the Selling Sunset star

Pro-Palestinian students at KCL hold protest demanding suspended student be reinstated

Romilly Goddard

Usama Ghanem took part in the demonstration at the Strand Squad

Zohran Mamdani wife

Meet Rama Duwaji, Zohran Mamdani’s vibey wife and the First Lady of New York City

Harrison Brocklehurst

They met on Hinge… iconic

Wait, what the hell is the viral potato bed trend, and does it actually help your sleep?!

Hebe Hancock

I’m trying it tonight

Mary Selling Sunset transformation

Mary’s wild transformation over the years, and what work Selling Sunset agent has had done

Hayley Soen

I can’t get over how much she’s changed

MAFS UK Rebecca work earns

MAFS UK’s Rebecca showed off her stunning home, and now we finally know how she can afford it

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m obsessed with her house now

Exeter student ordered to pay £5,000 fine to victim after violent attack on night out

Lauren Adams

Teddy Hall attacked a fellow student after being kicked out of Timepiece nightclub

Ariana Grande Wicked plane

A guy who was on the plane with Ariana Grande backs her up after Wicked press tour disaster

Harrison Brocklehurst

Ariana couldn’t get to Brazil and said fans had ‘wished danger’ on her because of it

People think they’ve figured out who dies in Stranger Things season five — and it’s not Steve

Suchismita Ghosh

Great, emotional damage for Christmas

Man banned from Lancaster City Centre for anti-social behaviour

Isabella Laithwaite

A man has been banned from Lancaster City Centre on account of reports of theft and anti-social behaviour

emma hernan and boyfriend blake davis selling sunset socials

Blake Davis’s socials say A LOT about his romance with Emma Hernan beyond Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

His Insta is basically a shrine to the Selling Sunset star

Pro-Palestinian students at KCL hold protest demanding suspended student be reinstated

Romilly Goddard

Usama Ghanem took part in the demonstration at the Strand Squad

Zohran Mamdani wife

Meet Rama Duwaji, Zohran Mamdani’s vibey wife and the First Lady of New York City

Harrison Brocklehurst

They met on Hinge… iconic

Wait, what the hell is the viral potato bed trend, and does it actually help your sleep?!

Hebe Hancock

I’m trying it tonight

Mary Selling Sunset transformation

Mary’s wild transformation over the years, and what work Selling Sunset agent has had done

Hayley Soen

I can’t get over how much she’s changed

MAFS UK Rebecca work earns

MAFS UK’s Rebecca showed off her stunning home, and now we finally know how she can afford it

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m obsessed with her house now

Exeter student ordered to pay £5,000 fine to victim after violent attack on night out

Lauren Adams

Teddy Hall attacked a fellow student after being kicked out of Timepiece nightclub

Ariana Grande Wicked plane

A guy who was on the plane with Ariana Grande backs her up after Wicked press tour disaster

Harrison Brocklehurst

Ariana couldn’t get to Brazil and said fans had ‘wished danger’ on her because of it