The Traitors’ Jonny speaks after getting accused in Conor Maynard and Charlotte baby drama

One of the most enduring dramas to come out of The Traitors is continuing this week to get new layers deep. Charlotte Chilton, who was in the cast of the second season, last year accused singer Conor Maynard of being the father of her daughter Penelope and claims that the pair slept together before she fell pregnant. Charlotte has maintained that he is the only person she slept with in that time and the only person who could be the father of her child, but Conor Maynard took a paternity test which came back to declare that he wasn’t. However, Charlotte has maintained and continued to state that he is. The latest saga however has seen Conor Maynard accuse Jonny Holloway, who was on The Traitors with Charlotte, of being potentially the father after Jonny’s ex wife messaged Conor on Instagram with the accusation – and now Jonny has spoken out.

Jonny has responded to the allegations

After Conor Maynard posted a video mentioning him and showing messages from Jonny’s ex wife that claimed he slept with Charlotte during The Traitors season two, Jonny posted his own TikTok addressing the messy situation.

In a video captioned “Imagine waking up to finding out your ex wife is spreading rumours about you when you split up before Traitors started filming”, Jonny explained “Imagine waking up in the middle of moving house from a separation that happened before The Traitors started filming that your ex wife is insinuating you’re cheating on her.”

This came after Conor Maynard’s video with the message from Jonny’s ex

Conor Maynard until this year was quite private about the situation with Charlotte, but now another The Traitors star is being name dropped with Jonny he’s been much more vocal. In a video posted yesterday, Maynard showed messages reportedly from Jonny’s ex wife where she claims Jonny told her he slept with Charlotte around the same time she got pregnant.

Conor Maynard explained: “I feel that the main reason that people are still doubting me in this situation is because of the statement that Charlotte is making in the clip that I’m currently reacting to. You know, I don’t and have never wanted to expose or air out someone’s private matters but surely you guys have to understand that there comes a point where I have to defend myself.

“I can understand that with Charlotte saying it can only be me, ‘It can only be Conor, Conor is the only person it can be’, that a lot of you are going to be looking for your own explanations as to why two separate court accredited DNA tests showed that I am not the father.

“You’re going to be looking at rare medical biological cases of someone that carries two sets of DNA. You’re going to being thinking, ‘Oh Conor must’ve paid off these multi-billion-dollar DNA testing companies.'”

Charlotte is claiming it might be chimerism

In an emotional chat with The Sun before the Jonny allegation, Charlotte from The explained “I have researched and researched trying to find the answers because I know for a fact that the only person who can be my daughter’s father is Conor Maynard.

“And finally, after speaking to experts, I have found out that what might have happened is I could have been carrying twins but lost one very early. Then strange genetics come into play, which means that twin could have taken certain DNA so her father could never show up on a paternity test. It is something called chimerism.”

Chimerism is a rare biological condition in which a single individual possesses two or more distinct sets of DNA.

