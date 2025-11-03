Celebrity Traitors’ Alan Carr calls fellow contestants ‘thick’ for this jarring reason

9 hours ago

Alan Carr has branded his fellow Celebrity Traitors contestants “thick” after none of them managed to spot that he’s been secretly murdering them all series.

The comedian has jetted off to Florida ahead of the show’s finale, declaring himself “the most hated man in the UK” after killing off national treasure Celia Imrie and his real-life mate Paloma Faith on the BBC show.

Speaking to Heart Radio while taking his niece and nephew to Universal Studios in Orlando, Alan joked: “That’s why I’m in America. I’m the most hated man in Britain.”

He’s still baffled his celebrity pals didn’t twig he was the Traitor sooner.

“I’ve got loads of celebrity friends, but are they thick?” he said. “It just can’t be that hard. I’m giggling when people are murdered. When they don’t come down for breakfast, I just stick cheese in my mouth.”

Alan, 49, admitted he’s found his time as a TV killer both hilarious and draining: “It’s stressful murdering every day… but I’m getting a taste for it.”

Meanwhile, fellow Traitor Cat Burns, 25, told The Times she’s been coping with the sudden attention by “mainly just staying at home”, calling the whole thing “a bit mad”.

Recently banished star Kate Garraway has even tipped Alan to win the series, telling BBC Radio Two his chaotic energy might actually be the secret to his success: “I think he’s going to win. I don’t know. I’m going to say it now.”

Kate added that Alan’s uncontrollable giggles during the challenges could be what’s kept him safe. During one game where celebs had to tell two truths and a lie, she said: “The flaw in the plan was everybody slightly flickered, their eyes changed… But on every single one Alan looked guilty, even on the ones that were true.

“So therefore I think his thing is that he looks guilty, and the more he mucks up and the more he sweats and the more he can’t get out loud ‘I’m a Faithful,’ then the more it plays into ‘Alan’s just being Alan’. And I think that’s going to be the genius.”

The Celebrity Traitors final airs Thursday at 9pm on BBC One, and after his murderous streak and trip abroad, Alan Carr might just laugh his way to victory.

