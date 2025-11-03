The Tab

Celebrity Traitors’ Alan Carr calls fellow contestants ‘thick’ for this jarring reason

It seems a bit harsh

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Alan Carr has branded his fellow Celebrity Traitors contestants “thick” after none of them managed to spot that he’s been secretly murdering them all series.

The comedian has jetted off to Florida ahead of the show’s finale, declaring himself “the most hated man in the UK” after killing off national treasure Celia Imrie and his real-life mate Paloma Faith on the BBC show.

Credit: BBC

Speaking to Heart Radio while taking his niece and nephew to Universal Studios in Orlando, Alan joked: “That’s why I’m in America. I’m the most hated man in Britain.”

He’s still baffled his celebrity pals didn’t twig he was the Traitor sooner.

“I’ve got loads of celebrity friends, but are they thick?” he said. “It just can’t be that hard. I’m giggling when people are murdered. When they don’t come down for breakfast, I just stick cheese in my mouth.”

Alan, 49, admitted he’s found his time as a TV killer both hilarious and draining: “It’s stressful murdering every day… but I’m getting a taste for it.”

Meanwhile, fellow Traitor Cat Burns, 25, told The Times she’s been coping with the sudden attention by “mainly just staying at home”, calling the whole thing “a bit mad”.

Credit: BBC

Recently banished star Kate Garraway has even tipped Alan to win the series, telling BBC Radio Two his chaotic energy might actually be the secret to his success: “I think he’s going to win. I don’t know. I’m going to say it now.”

Kate added that Alan’s uncontrollable giggles during the challenges could be what’s kept him safe. During one game where celebs had to tell two truths and a lie, she said: “The flaw in the plan was everybody slightly flickered, their eyes changed… But on every single one Alan looked guilty, even on the ones that were true.

“So therefore I think his thing is that he looks guilty, and the more he mucks up and the more he sweats and the more he can’t get out loud ‘I’m a Faithful,’ then the more it plays into ‘Alan’s just being Alan’. And I think that’s going to be the genius.”

The Celebrity Traitors final airs Thursday at 9pm on BBC One, and after his murderous streak and trip abroad, Alan Carr might just laugh his way to victory.

Sheffield Hallam University announces building closure

Amelia Wankowicz

Departments have relocated to the new Howard Street campus

Bonfire Night: Here are the five best places to watch the fireworks in London

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

It’s time to wrap up warm and brace the cold together

Aileen Wuornos adoptive mother now social media

What Aileen Wuornos’s adoptive mother Arlene Pralle is doing now, according to her social media

Suchismita Ghosh

She has quietly stepped away from public life

Here’s exactly what’s going on with the viral TikTok transgender flag emoji ‘ban’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s not showing up in comments anymore

Old pictures of Emma before Selling Sunset reveal how much she’s *actually* changed

Ellissa Bain

You’ll be surprised

Guys it’s official: The Warwick 2025 BNOC nominations are now open

Amelia Phillpotts

Now’s your chance to get involved in Warwick’s Big Name on Campus competition

Kurts Adams Rozentals

Olympic hopeful banned from sport after filming ‘s*x act’ for OnlyFans during flight

Kieran Galpin

A panel called the video ‘indecent’ and ‘immoral behaviour’

Celebrity Traitors’ Alan Carr calls fellow contestants ‘thick’ for this jarring reason

Hebe Hancock

It seems a bit harsh

selling sunset chrishell and sandra in the middle of an argument

Chrishell and Sandra’s conflicting accounts of the car keying incident on Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

The plot has thickened

Lily Phillips shares a before and after video from stunt

Lily Phillips shares hideous ‘before and after’ video from new challenge, and now my eyes hurt

Hayley Soen

‘Girl you look traumatised’

