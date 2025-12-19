The Tab
NASCAR driver’s wife sent this desperate text to mum, moments before their plane crashed

Greg Biffle, his wife, and their two kids died in a plane crash on Thursday

Kieran Galpin

Earlier this week, NASCAR driver Greg Biffle and his family were among the seven confirmed dead after a fiery plane crash in America.

The tragic accident happened on Thursday, with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol announcing the sad news to reporters. Details on the other people who died were not released.

“It is believed, of those seven occupants, that Mr Greg Biffle, 55 years old, and his immediate family, were on board the aircraft,” First Sergeant Christopher Knox told reporters. “The reason we can’t give you a definitive list of those seven occupants, is because of the post-crash fire.”

Greg, his wife Cristina, and their two kids, Emma, 14, and Ryder, five, were on their way to Florida for a “birthday trip” when the Sarasota-bound plane was forced to turn around and attempt to land. More details are expected to emerge as the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigate the crash.

Greg Biffle’s mother-in-law has spoken out after the plane crash

Following the devastating news, Cristina’s mother, Cathy Grossu, spoke to PEOPLE about her family and the recent memories they shared.

She said: “To think that they would be killed on a birthday trip, that was just such a fun time for the family. And to see the horrific way that it ended, it’s just, it is so hard to bear. I cannot believe they’re gone.

“I don’t remember what the last words that I said to my daughter or to Greg or to my precious Ryder. I don’t remember. I know we hugged, but I don’t remember those last words and that’s going to haunt me. But they were happy.”

She noted how one of the last conversations she had with her daughter was about letters from santa for kids in need, which she was doing at her own expense.

“She said, ‘Mom, can you go pick up the last 17 letters that are at Staples? I want to get them in the mail before I get on the plane tomorrow,'” Cathy said.

“So I ran over and got ’em and took them to their house, and when they got home last night, she put them in envelopes and finished them all up to get them off to those last 17 families to bring joy to them, and that would be the last thing that she would’ve done.”

The last communication she recieved from her daughter was a text message that read “we’re in trouble.” Moments later, the plane crashed.

“She texted me from the plane and she said, ‘We’re in trouble.’ And that was it,” Cathy said, crying. “So we’re devastated. We’re brokenhearted.”

Featured image credit: Greg Biffle/Instagram

Kieran Galpin

