‘Heart-warming’ women’s rugby Christmas choir raises over £600 for charity

3 hours ago

Although fundraising is nothing new for the Sheffield University Women’s Rugby Union, this particular event was the first of its kind for the club. Organised by club committee members Elli Thomas and Lola-Mae Till, the club chose to support Roundabout, South Yorkshire’s youth homelessness charity, by singing Christmas classics at the Students Union last Friday lunchtime.

Lola, the club’s publicity secretary, got in touch with Sasha James who has worked with Roundabout for five months. They said: “I was really happy when Lola reached out to organise this, it’s just fantastic.”

They added: “This is the most wholesome fundraiser I’ve ever been to!” while further describing SUWRFC’s efforts as “heart-warming” and “lovely”.

Roundabout has been working since 1977, and works to support 16 to 25-year-olds by providing accommodation, mental health support, advice, and safety. It now supports over 300 young people every day, and its 250 houses across Sheffield and Rotherham are safe havens for the vulnerable.

Elli said: “We try to do a lot of fundraising as a club but this is completely new. It’s been really popular so I hope we can do it again.”

Previous events at the club include an annual charity raffle at Christmas, with all members participating , as well as running the Sheffield 10k for Paces.

“I think it’s great, especially at such a lonely time of year, to support young people – it’s something that as a club we value a lot.”

After just one rehearsal, the club took to the SU plaza to sing an hour’s worth of festive songs, ranging from the classic “Silent Night” to “Mistletoe’” by Justin Bieber. Club attendance was high, with over 30 members participating. It raised over £400 on the day through online and cash donations, and drew in an audience.

Luisa Agoulmine, club member, admitted: “I haven’t gotten involved in much fundraising in my time at the club so far, and now I want to do more because this was so fun. I hope we make a tradition out of it.”

SUWRFC took to the streets of Sheffield on Tuesday, going door-to-door around Crookes, Crookesmoor and Broomhill spreading festive cheer. The club quietly advertised a doorstep carol service, where it would go to any house in Sheffield and sing a couple songs for £7.50, or two houses for £10. This proved popular within the club, with members listing the addresses of friends and enemies alike. The total figure the club has raised so far is £632.39

Sasha explained that these donations will “make a massive difference,” by funding vital starter kits for the young people they’re supporting. This includes the basic, often overlooked, essentials such as bedding, clothes, crockery and toiletries, to ensure they feel safe and looked after in their new home. You can support SUWRFC’s effort here.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with homelessness, don’t hesitate to call Roundabout Ltd on 0114 253 6789 or Roundabout Hostel on 0114 258 9829.