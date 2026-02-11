Fire alarm causes University of Edinburgh Main Library evacuation

My diss in due in six days please don’t do this to me x

The University of Edinburgh’s Main Library was evacuated on Wednesday evening following a fire alarm activation.

The library was packed with hundreds of students at a peak time of the day. Images from the evacuation show many students calling it a day and heading home, while others opted to stay until the all clear was given.

At first most didn’t make any effort to leave the building until a member of staff announced the evacuation on the library’s loudspeaker system.

The Tab Edinburgh has seen messages shared in a groupchat showing confusion at the alarm, with Emma, a fourth year Geography student working on her dissertation saying: “LOL. Do we need to leave?? No one is moving??”

Another student said they quietly hoped their laptop would in fact be lost in a fire so they could have an excuse to extend their deadlines.

The alarm started sounding around 5:05pm, continuing for over half an hour until staff and students were permitted back in at around 5.40pm. No fire service personnel were seen on campus and it is believed that no fire was found when searched by university staff.

The University of Edinburgh has been approached for comment.