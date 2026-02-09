Eight Valentines ideas around Edinburgh that will make sure you don’t end up in Hive

3 hours ago

Hate it or love it, Valentines is approaching quicker than your midterm deadlines. I am a strong believer that Valentines should not be a day gatekept for those in relationships. Whether it be a ‘Galentines’, a situationship day (I feel for you), or a self-care date you are after, I have taken all of the above into consideration when making this list of ideas that will ensure you don’t end up chugging £2 VKs in Hive …unless that is what you want?

Swansons Farm

Situated on the outskirts of Edinburgh, Swansons Farm is the perfect place get away from the men raiding Tesco to buy last-minute flowers for their girlfriends. Whether you go with a partner, friends or by yourself, the walk is gorgeous and presents opportunities to get up close and personal with the highland cows. With multiple Lothian buses going directly there, this is a budget-friendly date destination that doesn’t make you skimp on the fun.

Alpine Coaster

Much like Swansons Farm, if you’re looking for a convenient and fun thing to do on the outskirts of Edinburgh, this might be your special pick. Located in Hillend, the Midlothian Snowsports Centre is home to Scotland’s first ever alpine coaster, with speeds reaching 28 mph and a 360 degree helix, this is a perfect spot for adrenaline junkies who want to spend Valentines Day outdoors. Off-peak, a single ticket is £7 or if you’re feeling spontaneous, you can get three rides for £19. Nothing says romance like a Minecraft-esque rollercoaster.

Window watching couples at a coffee shop

I promise you this is not as cynical as it sounds. For those of us who fancy ourselves a modern-day Lady Whistledown (that’s Bridgerton speak for ‘gossiper’), Valentines Day is the perfect opportunity to listen in on conversations, watch couples from a window and make assumptions about how they met (or how long they’ll last if you’re feeling spiteful). If that doesn’t sound compelling to you, a little hot drink and a sweet treat never harmed anyone.

Powerpoint night

This one is specifically for the girlies doing Galentines together. Powerpoint nights are always fun, but why not add a Valentine’s twist? Whether your presentation be ‘ranking my 2025 situationships’ or ‘reasons why I ghosted these men on Hinge’, add a bottle of wine and matching PJs to the mix, and that’s something I’d take over any Valentines date.

At-home ‘fakeaway’

Chances are, you might be finding it hard to find a restaurant that isn’t already fully booked. As a hospitality worker who has spent many a Valentines Day turning away people from the restaurant door, I plead to you: use the day to make a romantic meal at home. A ‘fakeaway’, as the TikTok millennials are calling it, is when you recreate a restaurant’s meals at home. From an Indian to a Chinese, this might be the perfect opportunity to impress your partner with your culinary skills. If you’re not as skilled, it might serve as an important reminder of why you will never do this again x

Supercube

Karaoke is life’s best medicine for a breakup. For those going through heartbreak on Valentines Day, booking a room at Supercube and singing your heart out to an Adele song might do you more good than stalking your ex’s Spotify playlists (don’t act like this is niche, we’ve all been there). Even for those who are happily in a relationship, who would give up the opportunity to duet ‘Islands in the Stream’? I sure wouldn’t.

NQ-64

Out of all the places I’ve mentioned, this is the most ‘date-like’ spot. NQ-64 on Lothian Road is a bar that is also home to many ‘retro’ gaming consoles and arcade games. Tekken, Guitar Hero and Mario Kart – they’ve got it all locked and loaded with a cheeky student discount on offer too. A word of advice, if you’re looking to avoid getting the ick, I would skip the dance machine…

A (deliberately) ‘shit’ night out…

I fear you might have been clickbaited by the article title, a night out at Hive is 100 per cent the way to go. If you’re feeling a little silly and reckless this Valentines Day, I propose to you a purposefully ‘shit’ night out. I’m talking Club Tropicana, Gari’s, and of course, Hive. Some of the best nights of my life have been spontaneous nights out in these places. With cheap drinks and other singles on the town, Hive on Valentines Day might as well be the Love Island villa.