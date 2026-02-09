Chad Franke shares shocking journal entries from when he was ‘brainwashed’ by Ruby Franke

5 hours ago

Chad Franke, the eldest son of Ruby Franke from the Evil Influencer Netflix Documentary, has shared journal entries from when he was still in contact with his mum, and they’re so dark.

Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt were the main focus of Evil Influencer, a documentary that shared the abuse the two women put the Franke children through. They are both serving lengthy prison sentences, and the Franke children are safe, either living with their father or living with their own families.

Shari Franke has shared her story in her memoir, The House of My Mother, and now Chad is sharing aspects of his experience on social media. In a new TikTok video series, he shares journal entries from 2023, when he first moved out to college, but was still in contact with his mum.

“I enjoyed this Sunday. We all went to church, and I was exhausted. I came home, and we all played Mario Kart,” one entry titled Call With Mom said. “I cooked funeral potatoes, which I loved, and then I called Mom. We talked for two hours about removing lust. It’s a little more complicated and difficult than I thought. Being at the pool has many opportunities to show God I will not lust any more.”

Chad has previously made jokes about the super-rigid purity culture he grew up with while living with Ruby.

He continued: “This week, I want to focus my time on doing these activities. Scripture study, scripture notes, travelling to work, finishing and starting a finance book, finishing a 12-hour Python coding course and keep on cooking.”

Another entry he read is called Scanning.

“Being a lifeguard, I just watch people’s choices over and over. I have two opportunities to feel either compassion or lust. It is difficult to rid lust after a lifetime of feeding it,” he wrote.

“But at the pool, I have more and more chances to evidence that I will not lust. It will take more practise, and I have not spoken the lustful language or shared lustful comments. It is all immature, and I need and want to grow into a hardworking and principled man.”

Chad shared one more journal entry late last month, called Waste Of Time.

“I’m making entertainment the priority. This is a dangerous path. There’s nothing wrong with entertainment, but I’m making it a distraction. I’m not thinking deeply enough before choosing,” he wrote.

“And usually thinking that deeply will lead to an answer my body doesn’t want.”

Chad has taken a break from the series but remains active on social media, where he promotes his streetwear clothing brand.

