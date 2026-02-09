The Tab

Three *spicy* shows like Bridgerton to watch while you wait for season four part two

I’ve got withdrawal symptoms

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

If you’ve binged Bridgerton season four already and are looking for another romance show to tide you over while you wait for part two, one of these three options needs to be your next watch. From *spicy* scenes to epic love stories, they have it all and are guaranteed to fill that Benedict-shaped hole that’s already formed in your heart.

Outlander

Credit: Sony Pictures Television

Set just after the Second World War, Outlander has a similar historical feel to Bridgerton that will leave you wanting more. It’s about a woman called Claire Beauchamp Randall who gets transported to a mysterious world while on her honeymoon in Scotland with her husband. She meets a warrior called Jamie Fraser and the love story between Claire and Jamie is EVERYTHING. You can watch the whole thing on Prime.

Poldark

Credit: BBC One

Another great Bridgerton alternative is Poldark, starring Aidan Turner as Ross Poldark, a British Army veteran who returns from the American Revolutionary War to his home in Cornwall. When he gets back, he finds that his dad is dead, his estate is in ruins and his lover is engaged to another man. So, he has to slowly try and rebuild his life. Available on Netflix, the show is full of drama and romance, and Aidan Turner definitely isn’t bad on the eye either.

Sanditon

Most Read

I’m in prison with Lucy Letby right now and this is what she’s really like

It’s everywhere, so here’s how to do that viral AI caricature trend with ChatGPT

This is what Lucy Letby’s tense life is really like now, according to a prison governor

Credit: ITV

Based on the Jane Austin novel of the same name, which she never managed to finish, Sanditon is about a woman called Charlotte Heywood who moves from her rural English home to Sanditon, a fishing village which is trying to reinvent itself as a seaside resort. When she gets there, the secrets of the village’s citizens begin to unravel. A lot of people actually think the period romance is *even better* than Bridgerton, and you can binge the whole thing on ITVX.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image by: Netflix

More on: Bridgerton Netflix TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Read Next

I can’t get over this annoying Bridgerton season four plot hole that’s literally so stupid

Bridgerton season four timeline plot hole

This huge timeline plot hole makes Francesca’s marriage in Bridgerton season four confusing

Why Marina actress Ruby Barker left Bridgerton, and was hospitalised over her mental health

Latest
bridgerton the featherington family

Here are all the clues we have for the Featherington family being in Bridgerton season four

Claudia Cox

There’s solid evidence Mr Finch will return for part two

Let’s not forget Women’s Aid issued a statement when Harrison was first on Love Island

Hayley Soen

ITV seems to have forgotten his behaviour was branded ‘petrifying’

11 things only a southerner at uni in Manchester can relate to

Rebecca Pattni

We’re sorry in advance

Eight Valentines ideas around Edinburgh that will make sure you don’t end up in Hive

Khushi Parekh

If you do end up there…that was not my doing x

Chad Franke shares shocking journal entries from when he was ‘brainwashed’ by Ruby Franke

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so revealing

Durham University staff approve strike action over workload disputes

Charlotte Morgan

The UCU cited ‘untenable workloads’, including job cuts and working conditions

Inmate Lucy Letby three prison jobs

Inmate reveals Lucy Letby has THREE prison jobs — so this is what she actually does behind bars

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Most people are lucky to get one job, she’s got three of the cushiest ones’

Bridgerton’s costume designer reveals the secret meanings behind Queen Charlotte’s wigs

Hebe Hancock

Who knew hair could say so much

‘It’s dark’: Love Island’s Dami shares feelings on Indiyah ‘cheating’ drama during livestream

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He addressed the situation with Tyrique

Streaker

Private jets and powerful people: Meet Alex, the ‘Super Bowl streaker’ and multimillionaire

Kieran Galpin

At least we know what the cryptic message on his chest means now

bridgerton the featherington family

Here are all the clues we have for the Featherington family being in Bridgerton season four

Claudia Cox

There’s solid evidence Mr Finch will return for part two

Let’s not forget Women’s Aid issued a statement when Harrison was first on Love Island

Hayley Soen

ITV seems to have forgotten his behaviour was branded ‘petrifying’

11 things only a southerner at uni in Manchester can relate to

Rebecca Pattni

We’re sorry in advance

Eight Valentines ideas around Edinburgh that will make sure you don’t end up in Hive

Khushi Parekh

If you do end up there…that was not my doing x

Chad Franke shares shocking journal entries from when he was ‘brainwashed’ by Ruby Franke

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so revealing

Durham University staff approve strike action over workload disputes

Charlotte Morgan

The UCU cited ‘untenable workloads’, including job cuts and working conditions

Inmate Lucy Letby three prison jobs

Inmate reveals Lucy Letby has THREE prison jobs — so this is what she actually does behind bars

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Most people are lucky to get one job, she’s got three of the cushiest ones’

Bridgerton’s costume designer reveals the secret meanings behind Queen Charlotte’s wigs

Hebe Hancock

Who knew hair could say so much

‘It’s dark’: Love Island’s Dami shares feelings on Indiyah ‘cheating’ drama during livestream

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He addressed the situation with Tyrique

Streaker

Private jets and powerful people: Meet Alex, the ‘Super Bowl streaker’ and multimillionaire

Kieran Galpin

At least we know what the cryptic message on his chest means now