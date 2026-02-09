Three *spicy* shows like Bridgerton to watch while you wait for season four part two

7 hours ago

If you’ve binged Bridgerton season four already and are looking for another romance show to tide you over while you wait for part two, one of these three options needs to be your next watch. From *spicy* scenes to epic love stories, they have it all and are guaranteed to fill that Benedict-shaped hole that’s already formed in your heart.

Outlander

Set just after the Second World War, Outlander has a similar historical feel to Bridgerton that will leave you wanting more. It’s about a woman called Claire Beauchamp Randall who gets transported to a mysterious world while on her honeymoon in Scotland with her husband. She meets a warrior called Jamie Fraser and the love story between Claire and Jamie is EVERYTHING. You can watch the whole thing on Prime.

Poldark

Another great Bridgerton alternative is Poldark, starring Aidan Turner as Ross Poldark, a British Army veteran who returns from the American Revolutionary War to his home in Cornwall. When he gets back, he finds that his dad is dead, his estate is in ruins and his lover is engaged to another man. So, he has to slowly try and rebuild his life. Available on Netflix, the show is full of drama and romance, and Aidan Turner definitely isn’t bad on the eye either.

Sanditon

Based on the Jane Austin novel of the same name, which she never managed to finish, Sanditon is about a woman called Charlotte Heywood who moves from her rural English home to Sanditon, a fishing village which is trying to reinvent itself as a seaside resort. When she gets there, the secrets of the village’s citizens begin to unravel. A lot of people actually think the period romance is *even better* than Bridgerton, and you can binge the whole thing on ITVX.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image by: Netflix