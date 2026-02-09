The Tab

I can’t get over this annoying Bridgerton season four plot hole that’s literally so stupid

Benedict is so dumb

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

It’s been almost two weeks since the first part of Bridgerton season four was released on Netflix and people have picked out another stupid plot hole that’s so irritating.

From that silly plaster to how Lady Araminta inherited Sophie’s father’s estate, there are so many niggly little things that are getting on people’s nerves. However, the biggest thing people find absurd is how Benedict didn’t recognise Sophie as the Lady in Silver, and this plot hole plays into that.

Credit: Netflix

Throughout season four, we see Benedict painting pictures of both the Lady in Silver and Sophie as a maid, as he fantasises about both of them. But how did he not put the paintings side by side and notice the two women look similar? Both drawings are literally identical.

Let’s take it one step further. The Bridgerton brother must have a room in the house where he keeps all of his art, right? So, he would have undoubtedly put them next to each other at some point in his gallery. And you’re telling me he never noticed the similarities? It’s so stupid.

People are really annoyed by the Bridgerton plot hole on Reddit, with one person writing: “This man has spent weeks drawing Sophie’s mouth and eyes in the mask, and then drawing her whole face. And yet, he’s never thought his drawings of Sophie are strikingly similar to the masked woman?

Credit: Netflix

“He couldn’t even bother to hold the sketches up to each other and compare notes? He’s studied every single woman’s mouth in detail, trying to align it, and then Sophie’s mouth shows up right in front of him for days on end, and he can’t tell? And it’s not like we can blame it on foggy memory, because he’s drawing it accurately from memory.”

The actor who plays Benedict, Luke Thompson, blames “blindness” for his character not recognising Sophie, saying the maid doesn’t fit into the fantasy about the Lady in Silver he is so obsessed with, so he’s “blind” to her. Honestly, I’m still not buying it. This is the biggest plot hole of season four, for sure.

Featured image by: Netflix

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

