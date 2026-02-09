Bangor University research reveals 96 per cent of teenagers are using AI chatbots as companions

Almost every respondent said they had confided in the software for information and advice

7 hours ago

A new report from Bangor University has revealed almost all teenagers are using AI systems for companionship.

The study focused on the consumption habits of AI chatbots among 13-18 year olds, and specifically examined the levels of trust these young people have toward these technologies.

The report referenced systems such as ChatGPT and Character.ai, and expressed how teenagers integrate these platforms into their daily lives, providing in-depth analysis of behaviours, motivations and perceptions.

Taken from a survey of 1,009 teenage users, the data revealed 96 per cent of respondents have used an AI companion.

The results have prompted discussion regarding the wider social impact of AI chatbots.

Andrew McStay, a professor in technology and society at Bangor University and director of the Emotional AI Lab, acknowledged the advancement of these systems and said: “A few years ago chatbots and voice assistants never seemed to ‘get’ what people meant”.

He explained these AI systems are now “fluent, persuasive, and at times humanlike – even seeming to empathise.”

However, there is a clear understanding that AI chatbots are not a direct substitute for human relationships. While 56 per cent of teenagers believed AI systems can think or understand, 77 per cent still thought they lacked emotional depth.

Over two thirds of respondents did not feel AI companions are affecting their real-life friendships, with a quarter believing these systems are actually “helping you make more human friendships”.

The research highlighted that AI systems are used pragmatically. However, some teenagers admitted using them as a confidant for even serious matters.

While 44 per cent said they would never prioritise using an AI chatbot over a real person to discuss serious matters, 52 per cent revealed they have confided in AI about something important at least once before.

Professor McStay said teenagers are “attributing mind-like properties” to AI chatbots, and explained why they feel as though they can confide in these companions and disclose personal topics.

53 per cent of the teenagers expressed trust in the AI-generated information and advice given to them, while only 13 per cent feel a sense of distrust.

Vian Bakir, a professor of political communication and journalism at Bangor University, noted: “Overall, the findings support an evidence-based governance approach.

“We support efforts to prevent extreme cases reported from the USA, but we also caution against defaulting to moral panic.”

He went on to emphasise this approach was not to “weaken efforts to prevent harm”, but instead to ensure “the broader finding that AI companions are relational technologies is not missed.”

Professor Bakir concluded by saying “teenagers are in relationships with AI systems”, which reflect a world where “dominant media-technologies are by default empathic.”

While users perceive AI as a non-judgemental companion, continued research is necessary in order to understand the full extent of these interactions, especially as the systems continue to evolve.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Cardiff Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via Google Maps, Instagram @chatgpt and @bangor_university and Canva