‘It’s dark’: Love Island’s Dami shares feelings on Indiyah ‘cheating’ drama during livestream

6 hours ago

After a video leaked of Indiyah kissing streamer Marlon, she acknowledged her “mistake’ on an Instagram Story. Now, Dami has finally shared how he feels about the Indiyah “cheating” situation.

Late last year, a video came out of Indiyah from season eight of Love Island kissing Twitch streamer Marlon at a restaurant. The video went viral on TikTok because it wasn’t clear whether Dami and Indiyah were still together. In a response to the scandal, Indiyah shared a short Instagram Story statement.

“I am aware of the video that has been shared online. I made a mistake, and I take full responsibility for my actions,” she said. “I understand the hurt this has caused. I won’t be commenting further.”

Even after all the drama, Dami chose to keep quiet about the situation on social media. They both unfollowed each other on Instagram and seem to have moved on with their lives.

But if anyone could get Dami talking, it’s Love Island season 10 menace Tyrique. On his latest Twitch livestream, he watched a new episode of Love Island All Stars with Dami – but not before asking him about his feelings on the situation.

“A lot of people have been asking for my opinion on the situation on the matter,” Tyrique said. He called out the “double standards” and said there’d be a lot more backlash if it were Dami who cheated on Indiyah.

“I value your opinion,” Dami replied. “I don’t cheat, but hear it. To be honest, you’d have to visit me in a graveyard if it were me.”

“One thing I will touch on, the trolling thing, I don’t mind the trolling thing. When people are like, ‘Dami’s gay’,” he continued.

Dami explained how these negative comments have been affecting his mental health, and called out people leaving hate on his socials.

“The one that’s the most darkest about this situation, when you’re asking about my mental health and I say ‘it’s tough’, is when people are telling me I deserve to get cheated on. Like, for me, it gets to a certain point where you can stand behind whoever you want to stand behind, but saying I deserve to get cheated on is dark to me.”

He continued: “What have I ever done? But it’s cool though.”

Outside this stream, Dami has not acknowledged the breakup on any other platform.

Featured image via YouTube/Instagram