The Tab

‘It’s dark’: Love Island’s Dami shares feelings on Indiyah ‘cheating’ drama during livestream

He addressed the situation with Tyrique

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

After a video leaked of Indiyah kissing streamer Marlon, she acknowledged her “mistake’ on an Instagram Story. Now, Dami has finally shared how he feels about the Indiyah “cheating” situation.

Late last year, a video came out of Indiyah from season eight of Love Island kissing Twitch streamer Marlon at a restaurant. The video went viral on TikTok because it wasn’t clear whether Dami and Indiyah were still together. In a response to the scandal, Indiyah shared a short Instagram Story statement.

“I am aware of the video that has been shared online. I made a mistake, and I take full responsibility for my actions,” she said. “I understand the hurt this has caused. I won’t be commenting further.”

Even after all the drama, Dami chose to keep quiet about the situation on social media. They both unfollowed each other on Instagram and seem to have moved on with their lives.

But if anyone could get Dami talking, it’s Love Island season 10 menace Tyrique. On his latest Twitch livestream, he watched a new episode of Love Island All Stars with Dami – but not before asking him about his feelings on the situation.

“A lot of people have been asking for my opinion on the situation on the matter,” Tyrique said. He called out the “double standards” and said there’d be a lot more backlash if it were Dami who cheated on Indiyah.

“I value your opinion,” Dami replied. “I don’t cheat, but hear it. To be honest, you’d have to visit me in a graveyard if it were me.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dami Hope (@damihope)

“One thing I will touch on, the trolling thing, I don’t mind the trolling thing. When people are like, ‘Dami’s gay’,” he continued.

Dami explained how these negative comments have been affecting his mental health, and called out people leaving hate on his socials.

“The one that’s the most darkest about this situation, when you’re asking about my mental health and I say ‘it’s tough’, is when people are telling me I deserve to get cheated on. Like, for me, it gets to a certain point where you can stand behind whoever you want to stand behind, but saying I deserve to get cheated on is dark to me.”

He continued: “What have I ever done? But it’s cool though.”

Outside this stream, Dami has not acknowledged the breakup on any other platform.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image via YouTube/Instagram

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Read Next

All Stars Scott back forth Leanne

People have clocked why Scott keeps going back and forth with Leanne on All Stars, and it’s bad

Video of Indiyah goes viral after cheating claims with Love Island ex Dami

Love Island’s Indiyah admits ‘mistake’ as video of her kissing someone else goes viral

Love Island’s Dami shares shady post on ‘betrayal’ as Indiyah cheating rumours spread

Latest
bridgerton the featherington family

Here are all the clues we have for the Featherington family being in Bridgerton season four

Claudia Cox

There’s solid evidence Mr Finch will return for part two

Let’s not forget Women’s Aid issued a statement when Harrison was first on Love Island

Hayley Soen

ITV seems to have forgotten his behaviour was branded ‘petrifying’

11 things only a southerner at uni in Manchester can relate to

Rebecca Pattni

We’re sorry in advance

Eight Valentines ideas around Edinburgh that will make sure you don’t end up in Hive

Khushi Parekh

If you do end up there…that was not my doing x

Chad Franke shares shocking journal entries from when he was ‘brainwashed’ by Ruby Franke

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so revealing

Durham University staff approve strike action over workload disputes

Charlotte Morgan

The UCU cited ‘untenable workloads’, including job cuts and working conditions

Inmate Lucy Letby three prison jobs

Inmate reveals Lucy Letby has THREE prison jobs — so this is what she actually does behind bars

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Most people are lucky to get one job, she’s got three of the cushiest ones’

Bridgerton’s costume designer reveals the secret meanings behind Queen Charlotte’s wigs

Hebe Hancock

Who knew hair could say so much

‘It’s dark’: Love Island’s Dami shares feelings on Indiyah ‘cheating’ drama during livestream

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He addressed the situation with Tyrique

Streaker

Private jets and powerful people: Meet Alex, the ‘Super Bowl streaker’ and multimillionaire

Kieran Galpin

At least we know what the cryptic message on his chest means now

bridgerton the featherington family

Here are all the clues we have for the Featherington family being in Bridgerton season four

Claudia Cox

There’s solid evidence Mr Finch will return for part two

Let’s not forget Women’s Aid issued a statement when Harrison was first on Love Island

Hayley Soen

ITV seems to have forgotten his behaviour was branded ‘petrifying’

11 things only a southerner at uni in Manchester can relate to

Rebecca Pattni

We’re sorry in advance

Eight Valentines ideas around Edinburgh that will make sure you don’t end up in Hive

Khushi Parekh

If you do end up there…that was not my doing x

Chad Franke shares shocking journal entries from when he was ‘brainwashed’ by Ruby Franke

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so revealing

Durham University staff approve strike action over workload disputes

Charlotte Morgan

The UCU cited ‘untenable workloads’, including job cuts and working conditions

Inmate Lucy Letby three prison jobs

Inmate reveals Lucy Letby has THREE prison jobs — so this is what she actually does behind bars

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Most people are lucky to get one job, she’s got three of the cushiest ones’

Bridgerton’s costume designer reveals the secret meanings behind Queen Charlotte’s wigs

Hebe Hancock

Who knew hair could say so much

‘It’s dark’: Love Island’s Dami shares feelings on Indiyah ‘cheating’ drama during livestream

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He addressed the situation with Tyrique

Streaker

Private jets and powerful people: Meet Alex, the ‘Super Bowl streaker’ and multimillionaire

Kieran Galpin

At least we know what the cryptic message on his chest means now