Love Island’s Indiyah admits ‘mistake’ as video of her kissing someone else goes viral

3 hours ago

Love Island couple Indiyah and Dami are definitely over, as all weekend a video of her kissing someone else has been going viral. Now, they have both spoken out.

Rumours about Indiyah and Dami started spreading in the last couple of weeks. Last week it was said they had broken up after three years together, following a “difficult” few months. Cheating rumours then began to emerge, as Dami posted about “losses” on Instagram, in a shady post. He posted a tribute to 2025, and Indiyah wasn’t featured at all. People in the comments were quick to notice she wasn’t included.

“A year full of memories, milestones, losses, and growth you can’t always explain out loud,” Dami said in the post. “I’ve hit goals I once only dreamed about, yet I still catch myself asking, ‘Why don’t I feel content?’ Maybe it’s because every goal I reach becomes the starting point for something bigger. Not everything ends clean, but it ends clear. 2026 is about peace, progress, motion, and exercising my free will daily.”

Then, a video showed Indiyah kissing someone else. The Love Island star confirmed it was her in the video, and called it a “mistake”. She was caught snogging Marlon Lundgren, who is set to be her co-star in Netflix series, Inside. Marlon is believed to have met Indiyah whilst filming the Netflix reality show in the autumn.

“I am aware of the video that has been shared online,” Indiyah posted on her Instagram story. “I made a mistake and take full responsibility for my actions. I understand the hurt this has caused. I won’t be commenting further.”

The video was apparently taken in December and showed Indiyah and Marlon getting close at a London bar and restaurant. Dami and Indiyah have now unfollowed each other on Instagram, and his reps have confirmed their relationship is all over.

In a statement to The Tab, a spokesperson said: “The relationship ended due to a breach of trust and they are no longer together. Out of respect for everyone involved, there will be no further comment.”

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.