Durham student at distinguished Wimbledon vs GB Universities match

1 hour ago

On 7th February 2026, the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, co-organiser of the famous Wimbledon Championships, held the prestigious Wimbledon vs GB Universities match. This annual event sees a mixed team of eight outstanding student tennis players competing against former professional tennis stars.

This year, Alex Knox-Jones from the Durham University Tennis Club received the honour of being among GB Universities’ representatives following his strong performances in the British Universities and College Sports (BUCS) Premier Division.

Due to a hand injury, he was ultimately unable to compete in the match. Nevertheless, Team Durham and DU Tennis Club announced on Instagram that he would attend the event as the on-site reserve, allowing him to support his fellow student players during the match.

While talking to the Palatinate, Alex highlighted his life-long passion for the sport. Having previously played for Dartmouth in the US college system, he noticed the lack of BUCS’ financial resources and DU Tennis Club’s on-site facilities when compared to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association in the United States.

He told Palatinate it was a “nice surprise” to receive the invitation.

Despite these disadvantages, Alex believed that the level of tennis in the BUCS has recently been increasing. Indeed, the GB Universities team demonstrated their talent and competitiveness in Wimbledon, winning 6-3 against top-players across the nine matches.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Durham Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.