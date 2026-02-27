The Tab

Log off to level up: Meet the King’s College London alumnus taking on Gen Z scroll culture

Freya India is calling on young people to log off social media and reclaim a self that isn’t shaped for the algorithm

Daisy Lewin | News

A King’s College London alumni is taking on Gen Z’s scroll culture.

Freya India, a former politics student at King’s College London, has become an unlikely voice of Gen Z having no TikTok, Instagram or selfies on her phone.

Since quitting social media in 2021, the 26-year-old has built a global readership by arguing that the very platforms that raised her generation are fuelling its anxiety, identity crisis and disconnection from real life.

Growing up in Essex, Freya was handed an iPod touch aged 11, which was intended for music but loaded with social media apps.

In an interview with The Times, she explained: “My parents didn’t really know; they were just told it was another iPod. It’s hard to talk about without shaming a whole generation of parents, but they were thrown into it just as much as we were.”

What followed, she said, was a girlhood shaped by likes, rankings and self surveillance with sleepovers becoming content opportunities and worth being quantified in followers.

Now based in Washington DC, India recently published her book: Girls Gen Z and the Commodification of Everything.

In it, she argues that young women have been turned into brands by curating, marketing and optimising themselves for algorithms. Posting a selfie, she suggests, is not harmless fun, but self commodification.

Her central claim is that Gen Z girls did not grow up online, but instead they grew up on display.

While much debate around screen time has focused on boys and figures like Andrew Tate, India believes girls have faced a quieter crisis which she believes to be as a result of endless comparison, hyper sexualised content, therapy speak diagnoses and targeted advertising.

She explained the effect this has had on her: “It was the only world I’d experienced, but when I was writing these memories down, it felt so dystopian,” India says.

However, logging off and deleting social media changed everything for her. Freya explained that: “When older women tell me their experiences of [growing up], I feel like I missed something more wholesome.”

But refusing to document her life gave her what she calls real confidence, the kind that is not dependent on instant feedback.

Alongside limiting screen-time, India credits Christianity and traditional community structures with grounding her. In a generation often described as the least religious yet, she believes faith offers something algorithms cannot adding that: “What appealed to me [about religion] was something otherworldly that takes you out of your own head.”

Her views are also sceptical of liberal parenting, critical of hook-up culture and wary of over-medicating anxiety which have received both praise and controversy. Unlike many online commentators, India keeps her own private life offline, including her relationship.

For a generation fluent in filters and feeds, her advice is simple: Log off, look up and reclaim a self that is not for sale.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The King’s Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via YouTube

Daisy Lewin | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

UCL and KCL researchers form partnership using AI for early OCD detection in children

King’s College London student lights Paralympic flame ahead of Winter Games

Here’s exactly how much money KCL students could claim back as compensation for Covid

Latest

Log off to level up: Meet the King’s College London alumnus taking on Gen Z scroll culture

Daisy Lewin

Freya India is calling on young people to log off social media and reclaim a self that isn’t shaped for the algorithm

Here’s every type of student you’ll encounter in a Liverpool lecture – bad vibes edition

Rosie Lucas

Get your tuna mayo sandwich away from my laptop pls x

Durham University staff to begin industrial action over increased workloads

Sarah Crooks

UCU argues ‘Hundreds of jobs have been lost and the university is relying on the free labour of those who stay’

Students and staff at London Metropolitan University protest against plans to axe 120 jobs

Katie Gibb

The university will issue formal notices of redundancy in March

University of Manchester offers support after weapons incident at Manchester Central Mosque

Grace Ellen

A man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon

Hey Liverpool social secs! Here are the best themes for your upcoming student socials

Maia Traverse

Wednesday nights have never looked better

Cambridge SU delays postgraduate presidential election results after disqualifying candidate

Giancarlo Mempouo

Roman Shainskyi was removed from the election following complaints he interfered with voting

Expert reveals shocking reason you might be single, and it’s to do with your phone

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s a major ick

Zoo

Keepers share tragic 400-word Punch news as they reveal the future plans for stuffed toy

Kieran Galpin

Anyone want to go halves on a flight to Japan?

What on earth is boy kibble, the aggressively beige TikTok food trend?!

Hebe Hancock

I think I prefer girl dinner

Log off to level up: Meet the King’s College London alumnus taking on Gen Z scroll culture

Daisy Lewin

Freya India is calling on young people to log off social media and reclaim a self that isn’t shaped for the algorithm

Here’s every type of student you’ll encounter in a Liverpool lecture – bad vibes edition

Rosie Lucas

Get your tuna mayo sandwich away from my laptop pls x

Durham University staff to begin industrial action over increased workloads

Sarah Crooks

UCU argues ‘Hundreds of jobs have been lost and the university is relying on the free labour of those who stay’

Students and staff at London Metropolitan University protest against plans to axe 120 jobs

Katie Gibb

The university will issue formal notices of redundancy in March

University of Manchester offers support after weapons incident at Manchester Central Mosque

Grace Ellen

A man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon

Hey Liverpool social secs! Here are the best themes for your upcoming student socials

Maia Traverse

Wednesday nights have never looked better

Cambridge SU delays postgraduate presidential election results after disqualifying candidate

Giancarlo Mempouo

Roman Shainskyi was removed from the election following complaints he interfered with voting

Expert reveals shocking reason you might be single, and it’s to do with your phone

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s a major ick

Zoo

Keepers share tragic 400-word Punch news as they reveal the future plans for stuffed toy

Kieran Galpin

Anyone want to go halves on a flight to Japan?

What on earth is boy kibble, the aggressively beige TikTok food trend?!

Hebe Hancock

I think I prefer girl dinner