Who exactly is Jutta Leerdam? Olympic medalist speed skater and Jake Paul’s fiancé

She has five million Instagram followers and will compete today and Sunday

7 hours ago

Making her second Olympic Games in Milano Cortina 2026, Jutta Leerdam will be on screen tonight and she looks familiar for a reason. She’s both a pro speed skater, with seven world championship titles under her belt, but is also engaged to Jake Paul.

The influencer turned boxer was at the Super Bowl yesterday, but wished his fiancé good luck as she takes on the ice this afternoon for the women’s 1,000 metres.

Jutta is 27-year-old professional athlete year old from the Netherlands

She previously took home a silver medal in the 1,000 meters from the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. But on top of that, Dutch athlete Jutta won gold in the women’s allround and 1,500m at the World Junior Championships in Finland back in 2017, and has since made a name for herself both within and outside of the sporting world.

Jutta turned pro in 2018 and soon became a member of team IKO after earning her title as the Dutch junior sprint champion.

She’s since won in the 1,000m at the 2020 World Single Distances Championships and defended her title in 2023, winning gold on both occasions.

She met Jake in April 2023

Engaged to influencer turned boxer Jake Paul, the pair met a few years ago and seem very happy together. Jake shared a good luck message to Jutta online today, where he wrote: “Today is your day baby. You’ve worked your whole life for this. We all love and support you so much. Go get em champ.”

The paid got engaged in March 2025 after two years together.

Jutta is very close with her family

Flying to Milan with her siblings, Jutta explained how spending time with them before her race was extra special. She flew to the ceremony via private jet and even shared themed cupcakes with her family to celebrate.

She’s incredibly active and loves to travel

When she’s not competing, Jutta always seems to be on the go and loves sports. She partakes in cycling, swimming and rollerblading. Jutta also shares photos from her travels across the world, where she manages to make anything look aesthetic.

Juttahas over five million Instagram followers

Her Instagram boasts over five million followers and whilst that’s little compared to Jake Paul’s 28 million, it’s not bad for an Olympian.

Sh’s set to compete both today and on Sunday

Jutta’s first event in Milan will come today and will be in the 1,000 meters.

She then is scheduled to race again on Sunday February 15th in the 500, in which American Erin Jackson is the reigning Olympic champion.

Featured image via Instagram @juttaleerdam