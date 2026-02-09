The Tab

Jake Paul and Bad Bunny’s beef explained, after Super Bowl tweet calling him ‘fake citizen’

The YouTuber has been criticising Bad Bunny since 2022

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

DuringB= Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance on Sunday, Jake Paul told people to change the channel and called the performer a “fake citizen”, so here’s the beef actually explained.

Jake Paul wanted people to boycott the halftime performance

Bad Bunny was announced as the headline act for the Super Bowl a couple of months ago, and most people were hyped, as he’s famously an amazing performer. But the same people who have been super pro-Trump had a problem with the Spanish-speaking singer performing at the most American sporting event of the year, even though Bad Bunny is Puerto Rican, which is part of America.

In the middle of all the controversy, Jake Paul shared a tweet to his four million followers, encouraging them to switch channels when Bad Bunny’s performance started.

“Purposefully turning off the halftime show,” he wrote. “Let’s rally together and show big corporations they can’t just do whatever they want without consequences (which equals viewership for them).  You are their benefit. Realiss you have power.”

He doubled down, saying: “Turn off this halftime. A fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America. I cannot support that.”

Bad Bunny and Jake Paul both live in Puerto Rico

As of 2022, Jake Paul, Logan Paul and Bad Bunny all live in Puerto Rico. Bad Bunny has spoken out about gentrification in his home country, even making a documentary El Apagón – Aquí Estamos about this issue back in 2022. Jake Paul called him out at the time, saying Bad Bunny was a hypocrite as he lived in Puerto Rico also, even though he’s born there.

“I do find it hypocritical because Bad Bunny is a Puerto Rican, living in Puerto Rico, who is privately taking advantage of the same tax program that he is publicly condemning,”  he said on the Phillip De Franco Show.

During his Grammys speech last week, Bad Bunny said “ICE out,” referencing the current controversy around the anti -immigration ICE agents who have been pushing against “illegal” immigration and murdering citizens.

Jake Paul has been super vocal about supporting ICE, so his problem with Bad Bunny probably got worse after he spoke out against them at the Grammys. If you’re wondering if Logan Paul agrees with his brother, he’s made his stance very clear.

“I love my brother but I don’t agree with this,” he said. “Puerto Ricans are Americans and I’m happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island.”

Jake Paul has since clarified what he meant by “fake citizens”, saying: “To clarify, I wasn’t calling anyone a ‘fake citizen’ because they’re from Puerto Rico. I live in Puerto Rico, and I love Puerto Rico. I have used my platform to support Puerto Rico time and time again and will always do so.”

He continued: “But if you’re publicly criticising ICE who are doing their job and openly hating on America, I’m going to speak on it. Period. That’s the same reason I called out Hunter Hess.”

Featured image via YouTube and CHRIS TORRES/EPA/Shutterstock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Savannah Guthrie’s staggering net worth revealed, after mum Nancy Guthrie held at ransom

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Nancy has been missing for almost two weeks

Places to avoid on Valentine’s Day in Bristol

Jemima Kenley

If you are keen to protect your sanity, here are the places you should absolutely avoid on the 14th of February

Understanding the infamous student ‘crash-out’

Sophia Thorpe

Sincerest apologies if you relate to the content of this article

Olivia Coleman

Omfg, did thee Olivia Colman just come out? She’s ‘always felt sort of nonbinary’

Kieran Galpin

Queen. Icon. The Moment.

KCL students ‘horrified’ after accommodation power cut left them with with no running water

Romilly Goddard

Residents reported receiving ‘little to no information’ from the university

I can’t get over this annoying Bridgerton season four plot hole that’s literally so stupid

Ellissa Bain

Benedict is so dumb

Bridgerton season four timeline plot hole

This huge timeline plot hole makes Francesca’s marriage in Bridgerton season four confusing

Suchismita Ghosh

Even the showrunner has acknowledged it

Right, here’s how much those bushes from Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl show ACTUALLY got paid

Hebe Hancock

I’m so shocked

love island all stars recoupling

How is the order of recouplings decided? Ex-Love Islanders finally have answers for us

Claudia Cox

Apparently recouplings ‘were the worst’ days to film

Why Marina actress Ruby Barker left Bridgerton, and was hospitalised over her mental health

Hayley Soen

She directly called out Netflix

