Jake Paul and Bad Bunny’s beef explained, after Super Bowl tweet calling him ‘fake citizen’

5 hours ago

Jake Paul told people to change the channel and called the performer a "fake citizen" during Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance on Sunday, so here's the beef actually explained.

Jake Paul wanted people to boycott the halftime performance

Bad Bunny was announced as the headline act for the Super Bowl a couple of months ago, and most people were hyped, as he’s famously an amazing performer. But the same people who have been super pro-Trump had a problem with the Spanish-speaking singer performing at the most American sporting event of the year, even though Bad Bunny is Puerto Rican, which is part of America.

Wow pls shut the fuck up From all true Americans If you don’t want to represent this country go live somewhere else https://t.co/lBoFdKynDG — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 7, 2026

In the middle of all the controversy, Jake Paul shared a tweet to his four million followers, encouraging them to switch channels when Bad Bunny’s performance started.

“Purposefully turning off the halftime show,” he wrote. “Let’s rally together and show big corporations they can’t just do whatever they want without consequences (which equals viewership for them). You are their benefit. Realiss you have power.”

He doubled down, saying: “Turn off this halftime. A fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America. I cannot support that.”

Bad Bunny and Jake Paul both live in Puerto Rico

As of 2022, Jake Paul, Logan Paul and Bad Bunny all live in Puerto Rico. Bad Bunny has spoken out about gentrification in his home country, even making a documentary El Apagón – Aquí Estamos about this issue back in 2022. Jake Paul called him out at the time, saying Bad Bunny was a hypocrite as he lived in Puerto Rico also, even though he’s born there.

“I do find it hypocritical because Bad Bunny is a Puerto Rican, living in Puerto Rico, who is privately taking advantage of the same tax program that he is publicly condemning,” he said on the Phillip De Franco Show.

During his Grammys speech last week, Bad Bunny said “ICE out,” referencing the current controversy around the anti -immigration ICE agents who have been pushing against “illegal” immigration and murdering citizens.

I took this kid to be Bad Bunny giving the Grammy to his younger self and/or relaying the message to the next kid. Not sure if that was the intention but that was my initial thought and I thought it was cool. pic.twitter.com/bP5ekFA9Kf — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) February 9, 2026

Jake Paul has been super vocal about supporting ICE, so his problem with Bad Bunny probably got worse after he spoke out against them at the Grammys. If you’re wondering if Logan Paul agrees with his brother, he’s made his stance very clear.

“I love my brother but I don’t agree with this,” he said. “Puerto Ricans are Americans and I’m happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island.”

Jake Paul has since clarified what he meant by “fake citizens”, saying: “To clarify, I wasn’t calling anyone a ‘fake citizen’ because they’re from Puerto Rico. I live in Puerto Rico, and I love Puerto Rico. I have used my platform to support Puerto Rico time and time again and will always do so.”

He continued: “But if you’re publicly criticising ICE who are doing their job and openly hating on America, I’m going to speak on it. Period. That’s the same reason I called out Hunter Hess.”