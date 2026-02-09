The tattoo wars continue! Romeo Beckham responds to family drama with savage new ink

5 hours ago

Brooklyn Beckham shocked everyone when he covered a tattoo tribute to his dad, David, last week, and now his brother Romeo has got a brutal new ink in response to the drama.

The oldest Beckham son, who shockingly called out his family in a savage Instagram statement last month, covered the word “Dad” written on an anchor with a starfish and two life rings. It was one of his first-ever tattoos, and disguising it was another brutal stab at his parents.

Just days later, Romeo has shared that he’s got a brand new *not-so-subtle* tattoo of the word “Family” on the back of his neck in italic lettering. Brutal! The 23-year-old reposted a photo of the new ink on his Instagram Story on Sunday, which was shared by the swanky London tattoo shop Fine Line Hearts Club.

Romeo hasn’t directly responded to Brooklyn’s statement, but the new tattoo shows he’s firmly picked his side in the feud. He and Cruz are still very close to David and Victoria, as is their sister Harper.

In his bombshell post on 19th January, Brooklyn claimed he has been “controlled” by his parents for most of his life and accused them of “endlessly trying to ruin” his relationship with Nicola Peltz. He also alleged they put “Brand Beckham” above anything else.

“For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into,” he said.

“Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they’ll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out.” The drama continues!

Featured image credit: Romeo Beckham/Instagram