Brooklyn Beckham has covered THREE tattoo tributes to parents, and the new ink is very random

2 hours ago

This week, it emerged that Brooklyn Beckham had covered tattoos related to his dad, David Beckham, after the family fallout that broke the internet.

Brooklyn Beckham is covered in tattoos, but on his right arm, he once had an anchor with the word “DAD” etched across its side. Sadly, following his 821-word crashout on Instagram, Brooklyn is burning bridges left, right and centre.

The Sun acquired pictures of Brooklyn Beckham’s replacement ink, and he changed the “DAD” inscription to two life preservers and a starfish. Random as hell, I know.

“Brooklyn’s had laser treatment on the writing,” a source told The Sun. “He wanted it gone. There is so much hurt and pain on his side, it would not be genuine to keep such a tribute on his body.”

That being said, he does still kind of have a tribute to his dad in the form of a reference to his childhood nickname, Buster. The tattoo, which is said to be faded and barely legible, reads: “Love you Bust.”

Brooklyn Beckham has covered other tattoos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @brooklynpeltzbeckham

Back in 2018, Brooklyn Beckham got a tattoo on his chest that read “mama’s boy” (gross), but he’s since had it covered up. He got the replacement ink in June of 2025, a full six months before his infamous explosion on Instagram. That tattoo is now an image resembling Nicola Peltz’s wedding flowers – ouch.

But it doesn’t stop there, because Brooklyn has also altered another tattoo dedication to his mother, Victoria Beckham. He once had a heart with the word “mum” spelt out on his arm, but that too has been altered, according to the MailOnline.

Of course, this all comes amid the ongoing fallout within the Beckham family. Despite refuting the feud for months, the house of cards came crashing down at the start of 2026 when Brooklyn accused his parents of several things. Among them: Victoria dancing ON HIM at his wedding.

“My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song. In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead,” he said.

“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

Brooklyn Beckham has been approached for comment. For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Brooklyn Beckham/Victoria Beckham Instagram