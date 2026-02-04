The Tab

Brooklyn Beckham’s father-in-law Nelson Peltz finally speaks out on explosive family claims

He’s given an insight

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Brooklyn Beckham’s ultra-wealthy father-in-law Nelson Peltz has publicly commented for the first time on the ongoing rift surrounding the Beckham family, and his remarks come after weeks of escalating headlines and social media drama.

Nelson Peltz, the 83-year-old US investor and father of Nicola Peltz Beckham, was asked about the situation during a live Q&A appearance at WSJ Invest Live in West Palm Beach. His comments arrive shortly after Brooklyn went public with explosive allegations about tensions with his famous parents.

When first questioned about the drama, Nelson appeared hesitant to get drawn into the controversy, describing it as a complicated matter that wasn’t suitable for detailed discussion at the event. However, he did make clear where his support lies.

Speaking on stage, he said: “I’ll tell you my daughter is great, my son-in-law Brooklyn is great and I look forward to them having a long, happy marriage together.”

He was also asked whether he offers advice to the couple during difficult moments. His response was light-hearted, noting that guidance goes both ways between him and the newlyweds.

Speculation about friction between Nicola and the Beckhams has circulated for years, with reports claiming she struggled to feel fully accepted into the family after marrying Brooklyn in 2022. The situation intensified last month when Brooklyn shared a series of accusations online, claiming long-standing conflict behind closed doors.

One of the most talked-about claims involved the couple’s wedding reception, where it was alleged that Victoria Beckham interrupted their first dance, an incident that has since been discussed by the event’s DJ. Brooklyn, 26, has also reportedly decided to distance himself from some relatives as the dispute continues.

David Beckham’s own public comments since the allegations emerged have been more reserved. The former footballer made a low-key appearance shortly after the claims went viral, as attention continued to focus on the family’s private disagreements.

Brooklyn’s posts accused his parents of attempting to interfere in his relationship long before his wedding, claiming tensions escalated during the planning stages. He alleged that his mother withdrew from designing Nicola’s wedding dress at the last minute, forcing a rapid change of plans.

He also claimed there were disagreements surrounding business arrangements linked to his name, which he said created further strain between him and his parents.

The Beckhams have not publicly addressed the specific claims in detail.

The Tab has reached out to both parties for comment.

Featured image credit: Instagram

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Sean’s sister brutally calls out Lucinda AGAIN after All Stars and I’m living for this

Ellissa Bain

She’s 100 per cent team Belle

Here’s what your favourite Harry Styles song says about you as a KCL student

Tatiana Aguiar Nunes

Harry Styles all the time. KCL student, occasionally

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish branded ‘hypocrite’ for living on ‘stolen land’ as Native tribe speaks out

Kieran Galpin

The Tongva tribe gave a statement after her viral Grammys speech

manchester plane crash emergency response

In pictures: Emergency response following light aircraft crash in Greater Manchester

Becky Devonshire-Pay

An eyewitness described the response after two men were pronounced dead at the scene

Brooklyn Beckham’s father-in-law Nelson Peltz finally speaks out on explosive family claims

Hebe Hancock

He’s given an insight

It’s everywhere, so here’s how to do that viral AI caricature trend with ChatGPT

Ellissa Bain

People are obsessed

The net worths of the cast of Love Island All Stars 2026

The All Stars 2026 rich list: Their net worths show who really doesn’t need any more fame

Hayley Soen

I refuse to fund Curtis’ lifestyle any further

Calls for Durham’s ‘white elephant’ development to finally open

Charlotte Morgan

The leisure complex includes a hotel, cinema and housing, which would create over 1,000 jobs

6 Durham restaurants you need to try this Valentine’s Day

May Thomson

One for the 72 per cent club x

Two men have died following a light aircraft crash in Greater Manchester

Francesca Eke

Photos show a yellow parachute wrapped around a nearby electricity pylon

