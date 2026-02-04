Brooklyn Beckham’s father-in-law Nelson Peltz finally speaks out on explosive family claims

30 mins ago

Brooklyn Beckham’s ultra-wealthy father-in-law Nelson Peltz has publicly commented for the first time on the ongoing rift surrounding the Beckham family, and his remarks come after weeks of escalating headlines and social media drama.

Nelson Peltz, the 83-year-old US investor and father of Nicola Peltz Beckham, was asked about the situation during a live Q&A appearance at WSJ Invest Live in West Palm Beach. His comments arrive shortly after Brooklyn went public with explosive allegations about tensions with his famous parents.

When first questioned about the drama, Nelson appeared hesitant to get drawn into the controversy, describing it as a complicated matter that wasn’t suitable for detailed discussion at the event. However, he did make clear where his support lies.

Speaking on stage, he said: “I’ll tell you my daughter is great, my son-in-law Brooklyn is great and I look forward to them having a long, happy marriage together.”

He was also asked whether he offers advice to the couple during difficult moments. His response was light-hearted, noting that guidance goes both ways between him and the newlyweds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓃𝒾𝒸𝑜𝓁𝒶 (@nicolaannepeltzbeckham)

Speculation about friction between Nicola and the Beckhams has circulated for years, with reports claiming she struggled to feel fully accepted into the family after marrying Brooklyn in 2022. The situation intensified last month when Brooklyn shared a series of accusations online, claiming long-standing conflict behind closed doors.

One of the most talked-about claims involved the couple’s wedding reception, where it was alleged that Victoria Beckham interrupted their first dance, an incident that has since been discussed by the event’s DJ. Brooklyn, 26, has also reportedly decided to distance himself from some relatives as the dispute continues.

David Beckham’s own public comments since the allegations emerged have been more reserved. The former footballer made a low-key appearance shortly after the claims went viral, as attention continued to focus on the family’s private disagreements.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓃𝒾𝒸𝑜𝓁𝒶 (@nicolaannepeltzbeckham)

Brooklyn’s posts accused his parents of attempting to interfere in his relationship long before his wedding, claiming tensions escalated during the planning stages. He alleged that his mother withdrew from designing Nicola’s wedding dress at the last minute, forcing a rapid change of plans.

He also claimed there were disagreements surrounding business arrangements linked to his name, which he said created further strain between him and his parents.

The Beckhams have not publicly addressed the specific claims in detail.

The Tab has reached out to both parties for comment.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram